Eagles Playmaker Makes Bold 4-Word Super Bowl Guarantee

Philadelphia Eagles fans came out in droves for a mini pep rally at Dick’s Sporting Goods in King of Prussia on Saturday. The first family in line arrived at 9 a.m. to pick up their wristbands for the free event. By the time Boston Scott arrived at 4:30 p.m., the line was wrapped around the store, roughly 300 green-clad and frenzied people deep.

Scott was there to sign autographs and take pictures with the Philly faithful who expect a big win in Super Bowl LVII. The 5-foot-6, 203-pound Giant Killer was all smiles as fans came up to him one by one with their camera phones clicking away. He was poised and confident, sending them away with a four-word message disguised as a pseudo-guarantee: “We’re gonna finish it.”

Finish it means the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl. Scott told this reporter that the mood in the locker room has been “good” and “same old same old” this week as the Eagles started game-planning for the Kansas City Chiefs. The hard work begins in earnest on Monday when the team arrives in Arizona. Once there, they will take over the Cardinals training facility in Glendale for a week of practices and walk-throughs. Their mentality hasn’t changed from Week 1. Keeping the main thing the main thing.

“You know, just trying to stay focused,” Scott told Mike Greger. “Obviously, you want to get back to the things that you focused on to get you there. Staying focused on the task at hand. We’re gonna finish the thing, you know what I’m saying? We don’t want to just get there. It’s great to get there, but we gotta finish the thing.”

Boston Scott signing autographs for fans today @DICKS in King of Prussia. Line was 300 deep. I asked him about the mood in the locker room. His answer? “We’re going to finish this thing.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YUgIGIHeMQ — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 4, 2023

Everyone Knows the Truth: ‘It’s a Philly Thing’

Jalen Hurts coined the rallying cry, “It’s a Philly thing” back in December and the Eagles turned it into a sold-out marketing and merchandise campaign. No four words have better encapsulated a fan base in the history of sports.

As Boston Scott peered out over the hundreds of fans in line at Dick’s Sporting Goods in King of Prussia on Saturday, he laughed to himself. When this reporter asked him if he was seeing the live representation of what “It’s a Philly thing” meant, the running back replied: “For sure, this is what it’s all about.”

Scott just completed his fourth full season in a midnight green jersey after the Eagles plucked him off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2018. The Louisiana native knows the fans in the City of Brotherly Love hit different, something he expects to be on full display in the stands at State Farm Stadium when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

“It is incredible, man. I’ve always known that Eagles fans are full of support,” Scott said, shaking hands and saying thank you in between questions. “They always show love, too. So this isn’t surprising at all. It’s much love and I already know what it’s going to be like at that Super Bowl. I know they gonna be there. They gonna be there.”

Gearing Up for Super Bowl LVII, Championship Apparel

Fans have been going crazy for Eagles merchandise ever since the clock hit zeroes in the NFC Championship Game. Hoodies, shirts, hats, jerseys, plus commemorative coins and official Super Bowl programs are all in high demand. When the Eagles posted a video of Super Bowl patches getting stamped on jerseys, sales on them spiked along with all officially-licensed NFL apparel over at NFL Shop.

The online home of the NFL has been the place to “elevate your gameday style,” according to a press release. (NFLShop.com is offering a 25% discount right now with the code SAVENFL). They are doing a great job at stocking and restocking all Eagles-related gear including the “It’s a Philly thing” line of apparel.

Meanwhile, Dick’s Sporting Goods has new shipments arriving daily as they keep up with the insane demand for Eagles gear. On Saturday, the King of Prussia store had a whole table of Super Bowl-stamped shirts and hats, along with official souvenir Super Bowl programs. “It’s a Philly thing” knit caps were a favorite item seen in shopping carts at the Boston Scott event. Gearing up wasn’t a problem.