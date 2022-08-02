Future Eagles Hall of Famer Spills Beans on NFL Future

Brandon Graham is entering his 13th NFL season, one carrying extra importance since he worked his tail off to rehab from a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Some thought the 34-year-old might retire, but it never crossed his mind.

Graham’s journey back from injury was detailed in Unscripted: Setting the Foundation. There’s not much else to say about his dedication and commitment. However, the Pro Bowl pass rusher dropped some interesting insight on his future.

Graham told reporters he intends to play two more seasons in midnight green. Why not? Graham showed up to camp in the best shape of his life.

“I’m trying to be an Eagle for 15 years,” Graham said on August 2. “That’s the goal, and we’ll figure out the rest from there.”

The future Eagles Hall of Famer inked a one-year contract extension in 2021, but 2023 is a voidable year. That means he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The Eagles will probably look to bring him back on a team-friendly deal, depending on his production. Which predicts to trend high. Graham is only two years removed from eight sacks and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Defense: ‘Best Group I Done Had Had’

Graham had a huge smile on his face as he sat at the post-practice podium on Tuesday and discussed the potential of this year’s defense. The hardened veteran called it the best unit he’s been on since he arrived in Philly. Yes, that includes the 2017 Super Bowl championship team.

“We can be really good, we just have to make sure we put that work in because we do have some dogs back there,” Graham said. “I’m excited. Some young ones at that, too, hungry – and so I’m excited to see how they put that together because right now on defense, we lookin’ good. I’m liking what’s going on but, as you know, we gotta make sure we stay healthy and know what we’re doing out there. I think this is probably the best group I done had since I’ve been here.”

Brandon Graham referred to Jordan Davis as “big boy.” “That’s another Jordan Mailata, but on the defensive line.” #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) May 4, 2022

One reason why Graham couldn’t contain his excitement was due to the presence of rookie freak show Jordan Davis. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder is taking reps as the first-team nose tackle early on at camp. Graham thinks Davis is going to present a big problem for opposing offensive lines.

“You know what? They gonna have to pick who they gonna choose on that line,” Graham said. “A guy like Jordan [Davis], he can definitely take up two or three [guys], depending on how much aggression he’s shows out there and how much he learns as he goes through camp. Right now, everything is new to him, but he looks good. But once he really knows, man, he gonna be a dominant force.”

Eagles defense looking 🔥 ◦ Fletcher Cox (6x Pro Bowl, 1x All-Pro)

◦ Darius Slay (4x Pro Bowl, 1x All-Pro)

◦ James Bradberry (1x Pro Bowl)

◦ Brandon Graham (1x Pro Bowl)

◦ Haason Reddick (23.5 total sacks last two seasons)

◦ Drafted DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean pic.twitter.com/T5ZOs1XPxM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 18, 2022

Contract Advice for Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders is making a lot of headlines this summer, between his All-Star comments to his urgent demand for respect. He’s on a mission to prove he’s one of the best rushers in football, especially in a contract year.

Asked what he aims for entering his fourth season, #Eagles RB Miles Sanders said, “Get the respect I deserve.” And what’s that look like? “Don’t write articles about me being on the second team.” (Apparently, there was some question about Sanders taking only the 2d reps Fri.) pic.twitter.com/o0M880nQ8d — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 30, 2022

Graham, a trusted sounding board for the youngsters, was quick to fire up some advice for Sanders. He needs to block the noise out and ball out.

“I think it’s just go play, go play every day, take it one day at a time,” Graham said. “What’s coming to you is going to come to you, just make sure that you don’t do nothing drastic in a temporary situation, like because them emotions that you feel when you hear some of the guys talk stuff about you, or your uneasy about what your future looks like as an Eagle, you can’t worry about that. Because the only thing it’s going to do is turn into a negative if you’re worrying about something you can’t control.

Makes sense. Also, Graham had one more message for Sanders or anyone else in a contract year: “And stay off social media if you’re not mature enough to handle what comes with some people that talk.”