Brandon Graham Confirms Injury in Motivational Message

The Philadelphia Eagles lost defensive end Brandon Graham to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2. The Pro Bowl pass rusher confirmed he was done for the year on Twitter shortly after the Eagles’ 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Graham was two games into his 12th NFL season, all with the same franchise that drafted him 13th overall in 2010. There was concern about the 33-year-old calling it a career instead of rehabbing to return. That doesn’t appear to be the case, not after Graham promised he would be “working to be great for 2022.”

Graham promised he would be "working to be great for 2022."

The Eagles haven’t yet announced Graham’s status. However, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at his star pass rusher possibly hitting injured reserve.

“Obviously with Brandon Graham, we’re fearful of what it might be. But we don’t know for sure yet, so I don’t want to say,” Sirianni said. “But obviously we’re concerned. He’s such a good leader on this football team, so if we are without him, it will be a big blow. He’s a great football player and a great leader, obviously one of our captains, so we are fearful, but I don’t want to just say what it is yet because I don’t know for sure.”

Eagles Losing ‘One of the Greatest Humans’

Right tackle Lane Johnson has been teammates with Graham for nine years in Philly. They have endured many hard-fought battles together, including Super Bowl LII. Johnson’s heart sank when he saw Graham unable to put weight on his left leg on Sunday. He was holding out hope for a better outcome.

“It’s terrible. He’s probably one of the greatest humans that I’ve had the pleasure of playing with and competing with for eight, going on nine years,” Johnson said. “He’s really the heartbeat of this team by the way that he conducts himself, the way that he leads, and the way that he plays. I’m not sure what the extent of the injury is, but I’m heartbroken for him.”

Eagles RT Lane Johnson looks emotional talking about losing Eagles Super Bowl Hero Brandon Graham

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox expressed the same agony in seeing his beloved teammate go down. Cox and Graham were two of the Eagles’ six team captains for the 2021 campaign.

“It was a pretty emotional moment for me to see BG limp off the field because I think me and BG – I know me and Brandon have played so much ball together and to see him walk off the field was pretty rough for me,” Cox said. “But we know Brandon, he’s in a good spot right now.”

Brandon Brooks Set to Undergo MRI

Right guard Brandon Brooks is dealing with a chest injury after straining his pectoral muscle. He’s set to undergo an MRI on Monday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Sirianni was still collecting information on the injury when he met with reporters after the game.

“Brandon Brooks, I’m still getting more information on him,” Sirianni said. “I don’t have all the information on him yet. Obviously, he didn’t return. So, again I don’t know everything there. Obviously, I was trying to call the game and also manage the game, so I don’t have all the information on him yet.”