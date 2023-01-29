Eagles Legend Set to Suit Up vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Dawkins will be on the field on Sunday afternoon for the NFC Championship Game, alongside arguably the greatest football player of all time. Wait, who could possibly be bigger than Wolverine? His name is Jerry Rice and he’s going to be representing the San Francisco 49ers as their honorary coin toss captain.

Dawkins will handle the same honors for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Dawkins, the guy no Philly fan would ever not be in awe over — yes, he’s a big deal — has been selected as an honorary team captain for Sunday’s game. And deservedly so. He narrated an epic hype video for the Eagles that the team released about 24 hours prior to kickoff. Meek Mill? No, Weapon X.

Dawkins talked to Heavy’s Mike Greger back in early December and tried to compare the 2017 Super Bowl team with this year’s overachieving bunch. Here is what the Hall of Famer said:

“The greatest similarity you see is, and I know winning can do this, it’s a little bit deeper than that I believe. You see the camaraderie of the guys, there really seems to be a sense of love and care for one another in that locker room,” Dawkins told Heavy. “The celebrations and all of those things. When you see that, and you see, once again I just mentioned earlier when you see young guys step in and immediately have success, that’s a culture that is being built there, to manifest that …

“To bring the best out in everybody that comes here, no matter where you come from, no matter you’re situation were then but because of what we do here coaching — competition is very high in the building, those are some of the similarities I see.”

Eagles Elevate Anthony Harris for NFC Championship

The Eagles elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, roughly 24 hours before they were ready to line up against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Harris isn’t expected to start for the Eagles, but if they keep him active there is a chance he could contribute on special teams. He logged 43 snaps on special teams — 48% of his total snaps — during three games with the Denver Broncos this season. Harris also started 14 games in 2021 for Philadelphia while seeing 835 defensive snaps. He’s a stud if used in the right way.

Anthony Harris: NFL's highest-graded safety in 2019pic.twitter.com/RcwWJMFDA8 — PFF (@PFF) May 19, 2020

Nick Sirianni Not Revealing His Final Message

Head coach Nick Sirianni will often reveal his final message to the team prior to them taking the field. Well, the stage is too big right, and the lights are too hot. Sirianni wanted to keep everything private less than 48 hours before the biggest game of his professional coaching career. Here’s what he said about his messaging:

“We’ve talked a lot. I’m going to keep a lot of that in-house this week, but we’ve talked a lot through last week was, hey, this is what we do well, let’s continue to do these things well,” Sirianni told reporters. “That’s what the bye week was for. That’s what you do when you’re winning, when you’ve won the 14 games and then get into the playoffs. You don’t just start fresh. So, there’s a little bit of that, of like, hey, here is our routine, here is what we do, here is our process and we are going to continue doing that.”