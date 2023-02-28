Eagles Make Final Decision on New Offensive Coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially hired Brian Johnson as their new offensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The long-time friend and mentor to Jalen Hurts gets a well-deserved promotion up from quarterbacks coach. Johnson received multiple interview requests this offseason but chose to stay in Philly.
Outgoing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called the plays for the bulk of his two seasons wearing the headset. Head coach Nick Sirianni feels the most comfortable with that setup and nothing should change at the top of the coaching pyramid. Johnson has been a trusted voice and sounding board since his arrival.
Sirianni will continue to have input, but Johnson will physically call the plays on gameday. That kind of structure allows the head coach to better interact with his players on the sideline.
“Yes, that will be my intent to — the next offensive coordinator to call the game,” Sirianni told reporters on February 16. “I feel like we’ve seen benefits from that. I just feel like my ability to manage the game — I feel like I do a better job managing the game when I don’t have —and some guys do it and they do a great job of it. And I’m highly impressed by that. For me, what works is this. And I’ll continue doing it that way. That’s the plan.”
Jalen Hurts Wanted to Keep Johnson in Philadelphia
Hurts’ relationship with Johnson is well-documented stemming back to his high school days and even beyond that. The two met for the first time when Hurts was only 4 years old. Now they will be working together as offensive play-caller and quarterback for the defending NFC champions.
“He’s going to be a star one day. He’s going to become a big-time head coach one day. I have no doubt in my mind,” Hurts told reporters at the Super Bowl. “That’s coming from a personal friendship with him and I. Also, being able to play for him. I know everything about him.”
Johnson appeared to be the Eagles’ top candidate from the beginning of their search for a new offensive coordinator. They wanted to keep the face of the franchise happy. And they stayed true to their word.
“He has a great track record,” Hurts said. “And hopefully, we can keep him here as long as we possibly can. But nonetheless, I’m proud of him, and it’s definitely just the beginning for the both of us.”
Glenn Schumann Ruled Out for Defensive Coordinator
Glenn Schumann has decided to return to the University of Georgia and keep his role as co-defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. He had conducted an interview with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator vacancy. That leaves Sean Desai and Dennard Wilson as the leading candidates to replace Jonathan Gannon in Philly.
Desai was in town for a second interview on February 27 at the NovaCare Complex where he met with team brass. He is considered the front-runner for the job at this point, with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula still in the mix.