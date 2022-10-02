Eagles Announce 2 Roster Moves: 6 Players Inactive vs. Jaguars

It’s a rainy afternoon in Philadelphia as remnants from Hurricane Ian pelt the area. Expect a heavy dose of Miles Sanders and the Eagles’ ground attack on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team posted a Twitter video of a soggy scene at Lincoln Financial Field about three hours prior to kickoff. The Eagles also announced that Britain Covey had been signed to the 53-man roster, confirming his status as the lead punt returner after his practice squad eligibility ran out.

Philadelphia made one more move when it elevated safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad. Running back Boston Scott (rib) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) were ruled out. The Eagles made six total players inactive:

Head coach Nick Sirianni will be facing former Eagles boss Doug Pederson in Week 4. If he’s feeling any pressure to prove himself against the Super Bowl-winning coach, he isn’t letting on. It’s just another regular-season game.

“I just have to do the best job I can do and put myself in a position to do the best job I can do. I can’t think about anything else,” Sirianni told reporters. “Any time I’ve ever taken a new job my goal is — whether it’s going to be the receiver coach, whether it’s going to be the offensive coordinator, whether it’s going to be the quality control, it doesn’t matter, I just try to do what I can do to be the best at the job that I am in and not worry about anything else.”

Eagles Vs. Jaguars: Coaching Doug Pederson has a 44-38 career record and is 4-2 in the playoffs w 1 super bowl. Nick Sirianni is 12-8 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs. Advantage: Jaguars (Pederson put together a GREAT staff and has much more expirience) #Jaguars — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 30, 2022

How to Watch Eagles vs. Jaguars Game

The Eagles and Jaguars game will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. on October 2. Spero Dedes will handle the TV play-by-play duties, with Jay Feely serving as the color commentator and Aditi Kinkhabwala providing sideline reports. Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will be in the radio booth for the call on SportsRadio 94WIP. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM channels 81 or 226.

Philadelphia will be donning their midnight green jerseys and white pants in Week 4. The team also released an exclusive Eagles Gameday Poster Playlist presented by Pepsi: Brianna Castro provides this week’s soundtrack with her Spanish-inspired track entitled “Acercate.” Ryan Lynn created the matching artwork in the form of a poster meant to send a “warning message to the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Preparing for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Rainy conditions should force both the Eagles and Jaguars to rely more on the running game on Sunday. However, the respect for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence cannot be overstated. He has thrown for 772 and six touchdowns against just one interception. He ranks No. 6 in passer rating (103.1) and No. 7 in QBR (70.8) through the first three weeks. It’s going to be a challenge trying to contain him should Jacksonville decide to air it out.

“He was the biggest talk last year coming out of Clemson, and for good reason. He was a heck of a football player, had a great college career,” Sirianni said. “He’s showing all those things now. He’s a really good football player. You saw some of that too, at spurts last year, and definitely stretches at the end of the year where he played really outstanding. He’s just building on that.”