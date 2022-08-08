AFC West Team Has ‘Shown Interest’ in Eagles WR Jalen Reagor: Report

Jalen Reagor has been flying under the radar and grinding it out at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, mostly working with the second-team offense. The expectations have been lowered as trade rumors swirl.

The former first-round pick has flashed at times this summer (see: 50-yard bomb from Jalen Hurts in double coverage, plus some nice back-shoulder catches). But no one knows what to expect. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Reagor is fighting for a roster spot. That’s a huge reality check for a guy who started 13 games in 2021.

Jalen Reagor with an impressive leaping grab right at the sideline over Josh Jobe. Reagor’s helmet came off during the play and he still managed to come down with the completion. Ball from Jalen Hurts. Reagor has been on the receiving end of the top two highlight plays of camp. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 6, 2022

The Eagles could be using the preseason to showcase Reagor and increase his trade value. The Denver Broncos are one team that would make a lot of sense considering they just lost Tim Patrick for the year with a torn ACL.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo cited league sources saying that Broncos general manager George Paton has “shown interest” in Reagor. Denver’s depth at wide receiver could use a boost and Reagor has “all the physical tools to be a big-play threat” if – and that’s a big if – he can put it all together.

#NFL preseason is underway, GMs are desperately trying to shuffle the bottom of their roster to maximize depth and upside. Here are 3 trades that should happen, with insight from executives and coaches on possible value for each player: | @HeavyOnSports https://t.co/hG3xEfbMEB — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 8, 2022

Lombardo wrote: “Paton and the Broncos have shown interest in Reagor, league sources have told Heavy, so perhaps Denver can find a way to maximize the TCU alum, and the Eagles can add yet another asset to Howie Roseman’s bountiful 2023 NFL draft war chest.”

What would Reagor fetch in return? Not much, according to one anonymous NFL head coach.

“It’s probably not much more than a sixth or seventh-round pick, at this point,” the coach told Lombardo. “He just hasn’t had the production to justify anything more than being a flier.”

Making Most of Opportunities, Not at TCU

Sirianni has been pretty blunt about the improvement he wants to see out of Reagor in Year 3. He didn’t get to coach him up as a rookie (Doug Pederson did that) but the wide receiver guru has been pushing Reagor hard – in the press, on the field – throughout the offseason. Sirianni has seen growth spurts early on at camp.

“We talk to him a lot about, hey, you’re not going to get 11 chances a game like you did at TCU,” Sirianni told reporters. “But if you get three, you’ve got to take advantage of those three and you can’t leave them on the field. It’s the consistency, it’s his shape, and I see that he is playing more consistent right now.”

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts talks about WR Jalen Reagor after connecting with on a long TD throw at today’s practice. #flyEaglesfly #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/czcoVXkbE5 — Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) August 2, 2022

Eagles Looking at Josh Jacobs for RB Depth?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to start Josh Jacobs in their first preseason game and keep him in for two series had a lot of people scratching their heads. And speculating about his future. Are they trying to get Jacobs extended looks in an effort to trade him?

If so, the Eagles were gaining steam as a potential destination among NFL bloggers. Boston Scott recently suffered a concussion, and the team could use extra depth at running back.

Not only that, Jacobs was a standout player at the University of Alabama where he played alongside Jalen Hurts for two seasons (2017, 2018). The 24-year-old has been a threat out of the backfield for Las Vegas, rushing for 3,087 yards on 732 carries over his first three NFL seasons. He and Miles Sanders would be extremely dangerous if paired together.

Rumor has it the Philadelphia #Eagles are interested in trading for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. If the price is right, they absolutely should be. [@MattyBreisch]https://t.co/VbZTjBGJ7e — Section 215 (@Sec215) August 7, 2022

UPDATE: The Raiders aren’t trying to trade Jacobs, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He remains the starting running back in Las Vegas, especially since he’s due just $2.1 million this season.