C.J Gardner-Johnson Blasts ‘Obnoxious’ Eagles Fans in Viral Rant

C.J. Gardner-Johnson isn’t holding back when it comes to his feelings during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While doing a live stream over Twitch on Wednesday, July 19, the former Eagles safety was asked by a viewer what his favorite and least favorite part about Philadelphia was. That’s when Gardner-Johnson — who spent last season in Philadelphia following a trade from the New Orleans Saints — ripped Eagles fans.

“My least favorite thing … is the people,” Gardner-Johnson said. “They’re f**king obnoxious, I f*****g can’t stand the f******.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Posted Career Year With Eagles

The comments from Gardner-Johnson are a bit surprising considering his success with the team last season. The 25-year-old not only co-led the NFL in interceptions (six), he posted a career-high 67 tackles along with eight pass deflections in just 12 games while helping lead the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance.

In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that Gardner-Johnson tweeted about running back the team’s 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on better field conditions.

“Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.

Why C.J. Gardner-Johnson May Feel Bitter Towards Eagles

The current Detroit Lions safety might feel a little bitter towards Philadelphia considering how negotiations panned out with the Eagles during the offseason. Considered one of the top safeties entering the free agency market, Gardner-Johnson was offered a contract to re-sign with Philadelphia. However, he felt the offer was “well below his value.” The Eagles eventually moved on, forcing Gardner-Johnson to sign with the Lions.

“According to a source with direct knowledge of negotiations, the Eagles offered him a multiyear deal early in free agency, but Gardner-Johnson didn’t take it, feeling it was well below his value,” reported ESPN’s Tim McManus back in March. “Philly moved on and struck a deal with Bradberry and reworked Slay’s deal. With the money the Eagles had set aside mostly spent, Gardner-Johnson opted for a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Detroit Lions.”

Due to Gardner-Johnson’s departure, the Eagles were forced to scramble to find his replacement in free agency, signing free agent safeties such as Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds.

According to Spotrac, Gardner-Johnson’s market value was projected at $13.3 million per season across five years at nearly $67 million. Instead, Gardner-Johnson will earn just $8 million in a one-year deal with the Lions as the 13th-highest paid safety in the league.

While Eagles fans certainly have a bit of a reputation, it’s rare for former greats or players to make critical remarks towards fans. Critical remarks usually comes from opposing team’s players or fans.

Gardner-Johnson might not be too big of a fan of Philadelphia fans, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if part of that was due to the nature of his contract talks with the franchise.

Either way, this could be Gardner-Johnson’s way of riling up Eagles fans entering the 2023 season. Unfortunately, the Eagles aren’t scheduled to play the Lions during the regular season. If both NFC teams do match up, it’ll have to happen during the playoffs.