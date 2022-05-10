Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Tells ‘Crazy, Wild’ Story from NFL Draft Night

Professional athletes tend to remember what they were doing the night they got drafted. It’s only the biggest moment of their lives. Cam Jurgens found himself caught in a wild, chaotic scene right out of a movie, one that could have easily ended in disaster or death.

If that sounds a tad dramatic, it’s really not. The second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles had to navigate a tornado bearing down on his family’s home in the tiny town of Pickrell, Nebraska. His phone started buzzing about 10 minutes before he was picked, along with every other phone in the house. They were under a tornado warning.

“Oh my God, it was wild, man,” Jurgens told reporters. “So this is kind of like the draft story for the night, it was about like 10 minutes before I got picked — all the phones are buzzing, my phone is buzzing, I’m like ‘Oh s***’ — and we’re in a tornado warning so everybody’s phones are going off because of that. Get picked and we’re upstairs celebrating and all of a sudden we hear this loud thunder and lightning outside and I’m like ‘Alright guys, we gotta go downstairs now.'”

FLY EAGLES FLY!!! 🦅🦅🦅 — Cameron Jurgens (@CameronJurgens) April 30, 2022

Except not everyone wanted to go downstairs to their tornado shelter. His grandmother was comfortable and content after watching her grandson get drafted into the NFL.

Jurgens continued: “So we all started going downstairs — my grandma doesn’t walk up and down stairs very well — so we’re like, ‘Do you need help going downstairs?’ and she’s like ‘No, it’s been a great night. I’m not moving.’ I’m like ‘What do you mean?’ She’s like ‘Whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Jesus.’ So it was just like a hilarious, funny story from the night and I think I’m going to remember that for a long time. It was just like excitement and then all of a sudden chaos from a tornado and thunder and lightning and hail coming in. It was crazy.”

Did grandma eventually give in and go downstairs? No, and everything was fine. No one was hurt or injured during the tornado. Jurgens said that’s just part of the deal living in “Tornado Alley.” He’s seen twisters blow through and rip off the shingles on their house in previous years.

Jurgens Comments on ‘Passionate’ Eagles Fans

Much has been made about Jurgens’ possibly replacing Jason Kelce. The All-Pro center helped evaluate and scout the 290-pound center from Nebraska prior to the Eagles selecting him at No. 51 overall.

Their styles of play appear similar on tape. Ditto for their personalties. You could almost hear Kelce’s voice when Jurgens was talking about what it was going to be like performing in front of those “passionate” Eagles fans.

“They hold players accountable,” Jurgens said of Eagles fans. “So I wanna go out there and do my best, and you can’t let outside noises get to you, you gotta listen to the voices within this building here. But at the end of the day that’s the kind of fan base you want to play for, guys that are passionate and love the team and love the city.”

Jerky Business Coming to Philadelphia

Jurgens has a side hustle in the form of his homemade beef jerky which he markets as “Beef Jurgy.” He sells it online and the smart entrepreneur already has a Kelly Green t-shirt ready for pre-order. Jurgens plans to bring his beef jerky to Philadelphia and keep the offensive line room stocked.

“I’m definitely going to have to get some beef jerky for the line,” Jurgens said. “That’s going to have to be stocked up.”