Eagles Make 2 Roster Moves, Add Texas All-Time Points Leader

It was a rainy Tuesday in the 215 as Philadelphia Eagles coordinators addressed the media. Coaches talked about fighting through adversity in Week 4 and the team released Jalen Hurts’ spirited victory speech.

The Eagles also made a few roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. They are signing kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. To make room on the roster, the Eagles released tight end Dalton Keene. The former Patriot was never elevated and saw no game action in Philly.

The decision to add Dicker was an easy one. They needed an insurance policy behind Jake Elliott who was dinged up against Jacksonville. He could be a game-time decision this week depending on how his injured leg feels.

The #Eagles are signing kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad, per source. Jake Elliott got banged up late in Sunday’s game. If he can’t go this week, it’d be Dicker the Kicker. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Dicker was waived by the Baltimore Ravens coming out of training camp, following a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams. He went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 despite scoring the most points by a place-kicker in school history (386 points). Dicker (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) went 60-for-79 (75.9%) on field goals at Texas. He also booted 55 punts for 2,549 yards in 49 career games as a dual-threat kicker and punter.

The New York Post ranked Dicker the No. 2 kicker in the 2022 NFL draft, right behind Cade York who went to the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round. Dicker recorded more than 200 career touchbacks on kickoffs, too.

A 40-yard field goal to win, and the Longhorns' true freshman kicker Cameron Dicker DELIVERED 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mokPvF5hrT — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2018

Elliott Roughed Up Against Jacksonville

Elliott was roughed up last week late in the third quarter when Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd ran into him on a field-goal attempt. He was given a roughing-the-kicker penalty on the play. Elliott crashed hard to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes. He received some treatment on the sideline and proceeeded to kick a 28-yarder to make it 23-14.

Jake Elliott draws a roughing the kicker penalty. First down Eagles! pic.twitter.com/qZAADvBBrl — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 2, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he thought Elliott had a chance to play against Arizona, although he stopped short of guaranteeing it. Eagles special-teams coordinator Michael Clay failed to provide any additional information when asked about Elliott.

“Like Coach said, everybody has got a possibility to play on Sunday,” Clay said. “We’re still only Tuesday right here, so we’re looking forward to another good work week in terms of practice and everything, and we’ll see how everything goes as the week progresses.”

Britain Covey Handling Punt and Kick Returns

The Eagles added rookie receiver Britain Covey to the 53-man roster last week. He was already the team’s lead punt returner, then they threw him back there on kickoffs in Week 4.

#Eagles Britain Covey alert. Working as a kickoff returner, Covey finds a few holes. Play called dead after he juked past a few defenders, but he looks explosive. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 24, 2022

Will that be Covey’s new role moving forward? Maybe. The decision to try him out there had more to do with the weather than anything else. They still like Quez Watkins and Kenny Gainwell as options there.

“Britain [Covey] has done a good job during practices and everything,” Clay said. “Never want to go sideways when it’s slippery like that, so I thought he did a pretty good job in terms of that. He bounced it out to the left side right there, got to the 30 [yard line], got to the 29 [yard line], so it helps a little bit on the field position, helped the offense out.”

Covey returned three kickoffs for 69 yards, with a long of 23. He had one punt return for two yards.