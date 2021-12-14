Eagles Protect 4 Players, Including Scout Team ‘Destroyer’

The Philadelphia Eagles protected four players on the practice squad heading into Week 15, including explosive pass rusher Cameron Malveaux. The University of Houston alum has a massive 82.5-inch wingspan and two career sacks on 125 defensive snaps in the NFL.

Malveaux has spent the entire 2021 campaign on the practice squad since signing with the Eagles on September 29. Philadelphia marks his seventh stop since going undrafted in 2017. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder has 19 total tackles (four for loss) in 15 games. Malveaux made quite an impression as a scout team “destroyer” for the Miami Dolphins. Former Eagles defensive line coach Matt Burke was his defensive coordinator there.

“In terms of skill-set I mean he’s a big long kid that is tough against the run,” Burke said in 2017, via Sports Talk Florida. “He sets edges for us; even as a rusher, he’s not going to be super fancy but he does a good job in terms of long-arming with his length and speed-to-power and trying to collapse the pocket and push guys.”

Dolphins are going to have some tough decisions to make at DE. Cameron Malveaux has flashed too. Fede, Praise-Martin-Oguike or Malveaux? pic.twitter.com/dPj4eTfHpU — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 11, 2017

Philadelphia also saved receiver John Hightower, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Mac McCain on the practice squad. Hightower is worth monitoring as he could be elevated to the active roster to take Quez Watkins’ place. Watkins was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List and his status remains up in the air. Obviously the Eagles don’t appear very high on fellow practice squad members Deon Cain and KeeSean Johnson.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Rasul Douglas Makes Stunning Admission

Rasul Douglas has morphed into a solid starting cornerback for the Green Bay Packers. The former third-round pick of the Eagles has three interceptions in five starts this season, including pick-sixes in back-to-back games. Douglas has slowly started turning into a legitimate playmaker for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Turns out, the 26-year-old never had the right coaching in Philly. Douglas made the stunning admission that he never studied film prior to arriving in Green Bay. He didn’t know how to do it.

Eagles Rookie Compared to Colts Pro Bowler

Eagles rookie guard Landon Dickerson may only have 11 NFL starts under his belt, but he’s drawing Pro Bowl comparisons. Scratch that, All-Pro comparisons. Head coach Nick Sirianni was recently asked if Dickerson reminded him of anyone he’s ever coached.

#Eagles Sirianni says rookie OL Landon Dickerson is playing tough, physical, and nasty. Says his confidence is growing every week + he’s benefiting from working between Mailata and Kelce. — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) December 6, 2021

The answer? None other than Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, a three-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler. That’s high praise after Pro Football Focus ranked Nelson as the fourth-best overall player and top offensive lineman in the league.

“I know this is high praise, but I do see some of the physical movements that kind of like Quenton Nelson had,” Sirianni told reporters. “There are some things that I see and I’m like, ‘That looked like Quenton right there.’ Obviously, I think Quenton is a great football player, so that’s a high praise, because Quenton has done a lot for me in my career in the teams that I’ve been on.

“But I do see that every once in a while where I’m like, ‘Hey, that movement looked like Quenton right there,’ as comp goes. I just see Landon playing tough and playing physical and playing nasty, right? Which is what you want out of your offensive line.”