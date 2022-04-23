Eagles Veteran Pass Rusher Announces Unexpected Retirement

He only saw 83 total snaps in a midnight green jersey and there won’t be anymore. Cameron Malveaux announced his unexpected retirement from football earlier this week at the tender age of 27. The veteran pass rusher had been a surprise contributor down the stretch in 2021 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now Malveaux is on to the next chapter in his life.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder posted a heartfelt farewell message on Twitter where he thanked his “many mentors” and the Eagles’ organization for giving him the opportunity to be the “best version of myself.” Malveaux retires with 2 career sacks and 22 tackles (4 for loss), along with 1 forced fumble and 4 quarterback hits in 18 NFL games. He enjoyed stints in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, and Arizona after going undrafted out of Houston in 2017.

“For many years I have dedicated my life solely to the game of football,” Malveaux wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful for every single opportunity I was given from God to compete and make my childhood dreams come true. Through all of the ups and downs football has changed my life for the better. After much time and consideration, I have decided it is time to step away from this game. As hard of a decision as it was to make, I know it’s time to move on.”

Malveaux Thanked the Eagles for Helping Him

Malveaux was a feel-good story last year, a player who had bounced around the league before finally seeing significant snaps on a playoff team. He made his Eagles’ debut on December 26 and saw a career-high 34 snaps against the Giants with two quarterback pressures. He would see action in four games for Philly including their wild-card playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

Malveaux talked about his long journey from undrafted rookie to rotational pass rusher back on January 6. He was super appreciative of the Eagles for taking a chance on him.

“I think they’ve done a great job of staying really detail-oriented in helping me become a better player,” Malveaux said at the time. “I feel like they’ve been taking their time with me, teaching me the plays, and the thing is they don’t make me feel left out. Maybe some teams I didn’t really feel like I was involved, but they do a great job of making me feel involved in the gameplans so that whenever the time comes, if ever it did come, that I would be 100% ready.”

Defensive Coordinator Saw Potential in Youngster

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was impressed with Malveaux’s work ethic and hustle. He went out of his way to credit general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni for plucking the talented pass rusher off the scrap heap.

“It was a really good acquisition by Howie and Nick,” Gannon told reporters on December 28. “Brought him here, and he has a lot of the skillsets we’re looking for in a defensive lineman, and what he showed on practice squad and scout teams was he was doing a good job with effort and technique and motor, and we felt really good about him going in the game and playing solid for us, and that’s what he did.”