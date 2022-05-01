UDFA Tracker: Eagles Steal Ex-Nevada ‘Touch or Torch’ QB

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t see a cornerback worth drafting in the 2022 NFL draft. Instead, they allocated their resources toward defensive tackle, center, linebacker, and tight end. It seems the team was waiting to see what undrafted rookie free agents might be available. Luckily, they got a quite a few good ones.

The Eagles inked Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich to a whopping $217,000 fully guaranteed contract after the draft, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Goodrich was credited with 84 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and five interceptions in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts) in college. He was a first-team, All-ACC selection at Clemson alongside second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr.

Former Clemson CB Mario Goodrich is signing with the #Eagles on a deal that includes a whopping $217,000 fully guaranteed – more than late-round picks receive, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Goodrich (6-foot, 176 pounds) has been lauded by scouts for his “size and physical brand of coverage.” He was named MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl where he recorded an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for Clemson.

“This is a winner. He’s equipped. Whoever gets Mario, man, this dude right here he’s a grown man,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after that game, “and he gets it and he’s equipped because of what he’s been through and because he hung in there.”

Eagles UDFA CB Mario Goodrich • 1 of 10 CBs with over 360 coverage snaps and 0 TDs allowed

• In that group, 1st in forced incompletions (10) and PBUs (7)

• 49.0 NFLPR when targeted

• 83.5 PFF coverage grade (team-high)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xjESS9npk4 — Matt Lucci (@mattlucci12) April 30, 2022

Goodrich has a chance to contribute immediately for the Eagles who are seeking a starting cornerback to pair opposite Darius Slay. Competition at that spot will include Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain III, Josiah Scott, and Kary Vincent Jr. And Goodrich.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Sign ‘Touch or Torch’ QB Carson Strong

The Eagles were rumored to be looking at quarterbacks in the draft and they took one. Nevada’s Carson Strong is headed to Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie free agent. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was supposed to go in the second round, but a right knee injury caused him to fall of the ledge.

That Carson Strong knee must be wrecked for him to still not be drafted. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022

Strong was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 after throwing for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns. His 74 career touchdown passes was third all-time in school history. He was one of the best signal-callers in college football. Unfortunately, he underwent two knee surgeries and suffers from something called “osteochondritis disease.”

Nevada QB Carson Strong and WR Romeo Doubs are draft picks! Doubs has two touchdowns in this little clip, but I want you to look at this film and try to tell me there are not some Josh Allen traits in this kids play! Carson Strong has a rocket arm pic.twitter.com/2lbb44SiDv — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) May 10, 2021

Strong showed up at the NFL Scouting Combine and skipped everything except for the throwing drills. He didn’t feel as if running the 40-yard dash was worth anyone’s time. Remember, he was still rehabbing his knee at the time.

“I’m learning how to drive off of it [my knee] again,” Strong said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I have so much untapped power in my arm strength just because I developed compensation from not driving off of it and so just getting all of that and the flow of it, I’m almost there and I’m definitely going to be ready for Week 1 in the NFL whenever that comes.”

Eagles Draft 5 Players, UDFA Tracker

The Eagles wound up drafting five total players in the 2022 draft:

Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson and SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra were their final two picks. Johnson played edge rusher in college while serving as a valuable special-teams contributor. He is a developmental project. Meanwhile, Calcaterra is a former firefighter with a history of concussions who retired in 2019 while at Auburn. He transferred to SMU and revived his career, thanks to great athleticism and ball skills. He can create mismatches with his straight-line speed, per Bleacher Report.

In addition to Goodrich and Strong, the Eagles took the following undrafted rookie free agents: