Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz Makes Major Announcement

Carson Wentz remains unsigned despite being one of the biggest names available in free agency. Maybe a team will soon come calling for a backup quarterback. Meanwhile, the one-time face of the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise has been enjoying his time off.

Wentz proudly announced that he and his wife, Madison, are expecting another child. The happily married couple revealed the news on Instagram, adding a bit of a spoiler alert: “God has blessed” them with their third daughter.

“Can’t wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair,” Wentz wrote. “But in all seriousness, we’re so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!”

Congratulations to the Super Bowl champion on expanding his family. Seriously. No matter what your opinion is on how things ended in Philadelphia, the 30-year-old appears to be a great dad and husband. He left an indelible mark on the City of Brotherly Love. Remember, the Eagles don’t win a championship in 2018 without Wentz steering the ship for the first 12 games that year. All the best to No. 11.

Carson Wentz Still Searching for NFL Job

Wentz has been living his best life since being released by the Washington Commanders on February 27. Despite catching harsh criticism for posting a picture of a black bear he killed — it was a legal hunting trip, by the way — the one-time Pro Bowler has been casually looking for a new job. For example, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he has been working with former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in an effort to stay sharp and ready in case a franchise calls him.

Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on @SportsCenter…He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into offseason to see what develops. But he’s open to any role, I’m told (starter or backup) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wentz is open to any role that a team might need ahead of training camp. That includes being a backup quarterback. Wentz still has the skills that made the Eagles select him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He threw for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns (against 9 interceptions) while making seven starts for Washington in 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favorites to Land QB

Reports indicate that Wentz is waiting for an opportunity to open up later this summer, perhaps after final roster cuts are completed. He might have a slew of offers, especially if undrafted rookies don’t pan out or if injuries sideline would-be backups. And the top team to potentially grab Wentz appears to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin called Wentz a possible “X-factor” in the post-Tom Brady era down there. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to tangle in an open quarterback competition for the starting job, but the depth chart is very thin behind them. Veteran journeyman John Wolford is the third-stringer after the Buccaneers let Blaine Gabbert leave in free agency. Benjamin wrote the following:

Trask has previously gotten endorsements from ex-coach Bruce Arians, but Mayfield has been there, done that, even flashing some energy as a street pickup amid the Rams’ collapse in 2022. An X-factor might be a late veteran addition such as Carson Wentz, who’s been working out in the Tampa area alongside former Bucs coach Jon Gruden.