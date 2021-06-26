Eagles Fans Angry at Franchise Over ‘Pathetic’ Reminder

Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts more than three months ago. Jalen Hurts is the new starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, yet a towering banner of Wentz remains stuck to Lincoln Financial Field.

It is an unnecessary reminder of the bitter divorce between the one-time franchise quarterback and the Eagles’ organization. Philly fans have repeatedly brought up its “pathetic” existence on social media as calls for the team to take it down go ignored. Making matters worse, Wentz’s face can be seen from the heavily trafficked corridor of I-95 where the stadium sits. It’s time to swap it out for a Hurts’ banner.

“Carson [Wentz], when we drafted Carson in 2016, we dreamed of a moment where he’d play like an MVP and help us win a championship. He did both those things,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said on March 18. “Very appreciative of his contributions to us. Obviously with the trade we made, we felt like it was in the best interest of both parties. We wish him and his family the best in Indianapolis.”

Colts Teammates See ‘Team-First’ Guy

One of the knocks on Wentz during his final years in Philly was that he didn’t make the extra effort to get to know everyone in the locker room. He was painted as a selfish diva-type of player who took it personally when he got benched for Hurts in 2020. Wentz’s ego couldn’t handle it, according to reports. That’s not the person his new teammates in Indianapolis have seen so far this offseason.

“I have no idea what everybody else is talking about. I see a team guy,” Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. told ESPN. “He’s always there, just ready to help and just do whatever it takes. He’s been a great guy, been a great teammate. So, that’s pretty much all I have to say about that. He’s been great so far.”

Pittman’s comments were sandwiched in the middle of an in-depth piece from ESPN’s Mike Wells about the bond between Wentz and Colts head coach Frank Reich, one forged by their shared Christian faith and values. Reich, of course, was the Eagles offensive coordinator the year they won the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce Defends Wentz’s Legacy

All-Pro center Jason Kelce remains the pulse of the Eagles’ locker room. He’s been the one constant voice of reason dating back to his rookie year in 2011. The 33-year-old might be playing his final season in midnight green this year – Kelce restructured his contract and the team drafted his replacement – but no one garners more respect than he does.

So to hear Kelce defend Wentz was definitely a jolt to the senses. He told reporters in May that it was unfair to blame Wentz for a terrible 2020 campaign. Everyone had a piece in that humble pie.

“You learn a lot about guys when seasons start going down,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “You learn a lot about guys in tough times. I still love Carson, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Obviously, the way this thing ended (was) not ideal, but I think he’s actually going to do pretty well in Indianapolis.”

Added Kelce: “I don’t want to speak for Carson, obviously, (but) first of all, the year was terrible and I think that when you have that bad of a season, unfortunately, there’s going to be people that start to point the finger and that’s something you deal with in any losing season.”