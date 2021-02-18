Final Carson Wentz Trade Offers Revealed, Colts ‘Made Most Sense’

The national media has been feeding football fans junk food for nearly three weeks. Now comes the real meal. The Philadelphia Eagles received only one trade offer for Carson Wentz and it came from the Indianapolis Colts. They had no choice but to accept it.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Chicago Bears never made an offer despite doing their “homework” and that mysterious third team — the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots were all mentioned — was just a mirage. The Colts had all the leverage and used it to swindle the Eagles on Thursday by grabbing Wentz in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder.

Colts were really only spot that made sense. Bears did their homework but never made an offer, Colts were the players in this. Eagles got what they could — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 18, 2021

The Wentz era is officially over in Philadelphia. Glazer explained how the Wentz deal went down as such:

It makes the most sense, with his relationship there with Frank Reich. And, look, the Eagles did not have a lot of trade partners here. The Bears were in it for a little bit. The Colts have been in it for the whole time because of that relationship with Frank Reich and Carson Wentz. I think this is the best opportunity for both but also because of Carson Wentz’s money. There were not a lot of teams who were willing to go in. There is still a lot of money owed on his contract. Carson Wentz, newest member of the Indianapolis Colts.

New Colts QB Carson Wentz's contract … • $25.4M in 2021 fully guaranteed.

• $22.001M in 2022 ($15M vests next month).

• $25M in 2023.

• $26M in 2024. So either $40.4M over 1 or $47.4M over 2, if it doesn't work out. And if it does? At $24.6M APY, a very reasonable deal. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 18, 2021

Reich, of course, was Wentz’s offensive coordinator during his first two seasons in Philly where he won a Super Bowl and challenged for NFL MVP honors in 2017. Can they recapture that magic? Time will tell.

Ex-Eagles Scout Says ‘Sink or Swim’ for Wentz

Former Eagles scout Louis Riddick can spot talent better than most. He worked in Philly for two years (2008-09) and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for general manager jobs around the NFL. Riddick appeared on ESPN’s First Take to evaluate the Wentz trade, right after long-time Wentz basher Max Kellerman declared the Colts “badly overpaid” for the one-time franchise quarterback.

“It’s sink or swim for him,” Riddick said. “It’s all or nothing for him in Indianapolis because if it doesn’t work out there, I believe his career is over. It’s done. He will be out of the league very quickly. Frank Reich understands what makes him tick, the kinds of things he’s going to need to do for him on a personal basis in order to get him to a play at a high level, to keep his confidence up.”

Wentz threw for 7,078 yards and 49 touchdowns under Reich’s two-year mentorship, including leading the NFL in QBR in 2017 at 78.5. It stands to reason that if anybody can fix him, it’s Reich.

Too Much Pressure From Jalen Hurts

One big reason for Wentz’s mind-blowing regression in 2020 was thought to be the presence of Jalen Hurts. The Eagles selected the dual-threat rookie with the 53rd overall pick which unintentionally set off a quarterback controversy in Philly. Maybe the pressure of someone breathing down Wentz’s neck got to him.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo cited evidence this was the case dating back to draft day. He heard Wentz had complained about the pick in his exit interviews at the end of the year, saying he wasn’t happy and wanted a restart. Now he’ll get one in Indianapolis as the Eagles rebuild around Hurts.

“They had conversations with him in exit interviews and before that where they understood he wasn’t happy dating back to when they took Jalen Hurts last year,” Garafolo said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “I really do believe, and a lot of folks there believe, that the presence of Jalen Hurts was a big factor for Carson Wentz in why he did not play well.”

