Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz Linked to Super Bowl Contender

Whenever a starting quarterback gets injured at practice, one name is going to keep getting thrown around as the logical replacement. Yes, Carson Wentz remains available in free agency and the Cincinnati Bengals are the newest team being linked to the one-time franchise starter for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz, who recently announced his wife was pregnant with the couple’s third daughter, has been out of work since the Washington Commanders released him back on February 27. While the rumor mill has penciled him onto the roster of every team with a problematic backup quarterback situation, he remains a free agent whose last known whereabouts were working out with former head coach Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay.

Wentz wants to play – in either a starter or backup role – and the right opportunity could be on the horizon. Following the news of Joe Burrow’s right calf strain, the Cincinnati Bengals could be in the market for an insurance policy at the position. Burrow is expected to miss “several weeks” after leaving the practice field on a cart and needed a scooter to get around the facility.

According to Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey, Wentz “makes the most sense” to come into camp and hold down the fort. Time to reload the man dubbed the Red State Rifle:

And yes, I’m aware “Wentz makes sense” sounds like a campaign slogan that Wentz would use to run for Senate in his quest to make coal prevalent, once again. With Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd as his receiver corps, it would be hard for the former No. 2 overall pick to completely implode, though we’ve certainly seen him do it before.

Bengals gotta choose between Wentz, Matt Ryan or Teddy B https://t.co/cCE0hRQNfg — TrellyG 🗣 (@Trell1Fuller) July 27, 2023

Justin Herbert Signs $262.5 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert recently agreed to terms on a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension. The deal will pay the franchise quarterback $52.5 million per year, or roughly $1.5 million more than Jalen Hurts on a per-year basis. Hurts had been the highest-paid player in the NFL until Lamar Jackson inked a $260 million contract. He moves down to third on that list.

Why do the numbers matter? Well, from Philly’s perspective, it sure looks like they got ahead of the curve by locking up Hurts earlier in the offseason. Everyone else is now playing catch-up, including the Bengals who have yet to extend Joe Burrow.

The highest-paid QBs in the NFL 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/W6Kg9mxRNi — PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2023

Spotrac has projected Burrow’s market value at $270.2 million, or $54 million annually on a five-year contract extension. The franchise may pause negotiations as Burrow heals up from his newest injury scare.

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow: "He's an expert in missing an offseason and playing effectively." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 23, 2020

“Joe said he was OK and we all felt he was OK,” teammate Tyler Boyd said of Burrow’s calf injury, via Bengals.com. “He wasn’t going crazy. He was looking like he knew he wasn’t done. We know he’ll be back before week one. He’ll be ready. He’s like that.”

Remember, the 26-year-old tore an ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 11 of the 2020 season and endured a long rehab process to get back. He eventually guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, then suffered a minor MCL sprain in the title game.

Howie Roseman Worked His Magic

The Eagles’ ability to get Jalen Hurts extended so efficiently and quickly was largely seen as a steal at the time. General manager Howie Roseman was applauded for orchestrating a team-friendly deal which allowed both sides to prosper.

Hurts received $179.4 million in guaranteed money, including $110 million guaranteed at signing. However, Roseman backloaded the deal so the Eagles could spend money in 2023 and 2024 to bolster the roster. It was truly a win-win for everyone.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ salary-cap numbers for the next four seasons after today’s $255 million extension: 🏈2023: $6.15 million

🏈2024: $13.56 million

🏈2025: $21.77 million

🏈2026: $31.77 million — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

“I think that we understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, and you have to have a willingness with the players to also want to do things that’s right for the team,” Roseman told reporters on April 20. “There’s no doubt it all starts with Jeffrey [Lurie] and his commitment to provide us every resource possible on and off the field to make this a championship caliber football team.”