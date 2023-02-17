Eagles Lay Out Aggressive Offseason Plan After ‘Contract Backfire’

Most people in and around Philadelphia never want to hear the name Carson Wentz ever again. His five-year run in an Eagles uniform was a convoluted roller-coaster ride, filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. He didn’t necessarily leave on bad terms, but a bevy of damaged relationships did follow him out the door.

Wentz has been traded twice in the past 24 months (happy anniversary: February 18, 2021) since the Eagles moved on from their one-time franchise quarterback. It didn’t end well in either location. He could be headed to a backup role if another team is so bold as to sign him for 2023.

Meanwhile, Wentz’s bank-breaking contract — 4 years at $128 million in 2021 — could serve as a cautionary tale for the Eagles as they approach the negotiating table with Jalen Hurts. General manager Howie Roseman knows the market has changed dramatically since 2021, especially when gauging the personalities and skillsets of those vastly different quarterbacks. He won’t be using past experiences, or a “previous contract backfire,” to guide talks with Hurts.

“I think each example is on its own,” Roseman told reporters on February 16. “And you’ve got to look at the individual player, and that’s not to be critical to anyone we’ve given a contract to that hasn’t worked out. But I think when we talk about Jalen [Hurts], we’re talking about a guy we have tremendous confidence in, a guy that we want to be here for a long time. And so, it will be something that will be a priority for us.”

Wentz Faces Uncertain Future, Linked to Panthers

The Washington Commanders are expected to release Wentz in a cap-saving move before the new league year starts on March 15. He wore out his welcome in D.C. and the team is ready to turn the franchise over to youngster Sam Howell. Head coach Ron Rivera already committed to the second-year quarterback out of North Carolina after the season. They’ll look for a veteran backup in free agency.

Wentz doesn’t stand to take on the QB2 role in Washington. So, where does he land? One intriguing option being floated out there is a reunion with Frank Reich on the Carolina Panthers. Remember, Reich was his offensive coordinator on the Super Bowl champion Eagles in 2017. Wentz could serve as a “bridge” to the future of the Carolina franchise, according to Sports Illustrated’s Schuyler Callihan. He wouldn’t be the long-term solution.

Brian Johnson ‘Great Influence’ for Jalen Hurts

Back in Philadelphia, the search for an offensive coordinator is heating up. The smart money is on a promotion for quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson who is well-respected around the NFL and beloved by Jalen Hurts. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked about how much credit Johnson deserves for helping develop Hurts into an MVP candidate in 2022.

“It starts with the relationships that we have with the players,” Sirianni told reporters. “And Brian stepped right in here and had a great relationship with our quarterback dating back to when our quarterback was, however old he was, two years old. So the relationship means a lot. And the trust was automatically there.”

Sirianni didn’t come right and say Johnson would be his next offensive coordinator, but the implication was made.

“So, yeah, he’s been a great influence, obviously, for Jalen,” Sirianni said. “And Jalen’s done a nice job, obviously. But it’s a good relationship of those two guys because I do believe that’s helped Jalen become a better player.”