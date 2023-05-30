Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Eagles MVP with ‘Championship Goals’

A new report saying Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery has forced Carson Wentz back into the news cycle. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles is (quite arguably) the best backup option on the market. There is a good chance a desperate team might sign him.

Wentz — six years removed from his MVP-worthy season — has been linked to multiple teams in free agency, including the Raiders, Packers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, and Rams. Word on the street is the former second overall pick from the 2016 NFL draft is open to “any role.” The folks at “Blogging the Boys” recently laid out an argument on why Wentz might be a perfect fit to back up Dak Prescott in Dallas. The Cowboys got valuable snaps out of Cooper Rush last season, but turning the job over to a more established player like Wentz would be an intriguing move.

Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on @SportsCenter…He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into offseason to see what develops. But he’s open to any role, I’m told (starter or backup) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023

Jess Haynie boiled a Wentz-to-Dallas marriage down to three reasons: NFC East Familiarity, Talent, Mike McCarthy. Yes, Wentz comes with a laundry list of red flags — injury-prone, bad teammate, lack of consistency, penchant for playing hero ball — but his raw talent remains trapped in that 6-foot-5, 237-frame.

It wasn’t that long ago that Wentz was playing MVP-worthy ball for the Eagles. We certainly haven’t seen that version of him consistently in a while, but Wentz still posted a 94.6 passer rating with the Colts in 2021. You still see him do things in games, even last year with Washington, that only a handful of NFL quarterbacks are capable of with his pocket movement and throws on the run. That’s what makes Wentz such an intriguing guy for depth. His inconsistency as a starter is rightfully concerning for a team with championship goals, but his ability to come in and do some special things is rarely found by most backup quarterbacks.

Carson Wentz with a DIME to Trevon Diggs 🎯

pic.twitter.com/rsJcycO8Zz — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins Not Interested in Cowboys?

DeAndre Hopkins remains unsigned in free agency after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals. The five-time Pro Bowler listed Jalen Hurts as one of the quarterbacks he’d most like to catch passes from in 2023. Duh. Who wouldn’t? Hurts is coming off an MVP-caliber year, with no signs of slowing down after inking a $255 million extension.

But, it was the way Hopkins reacted to another quarterback — Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys — that went viral last week. He seemed to shake his head no when asked about potentially playing with Prescott. You be the judge.

DeAndre Hopkins shaking his head no when asked if he’d wanna play with Dak Prescott 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2i0nEfsJyy — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 22, 2023

Eagles Officially Open OTA Schedule

The Eagles begin OTAs (Organized Team Activities) on May 30 at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. The team has opted to skip a traditional minicamp in favor of doing six lighter practice sessions over the next two weeks. Head coach Nick Sirianni is sticking to what worked last year.

#Eagles open OTAs today. They’ll have 6 sessions over the next 2 weeks (out of possible 10). Have also opted not to have a minicamp (unlike the 31 other NFL teams). Their sked is similar to last year. Thursday’s workout will be open to reporters, as will one more next week. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 30, 2023

“I say that a lot and you guys hear me say that a lot but it is, it’s just completely setting the standard of every little detail of how you want it, right and that’s just not in plays,” Sirianni told reporters. “But again, it’s how we practice, it’s how I want the coaches to run practice and different things like that, so it’s every portion of the building.”