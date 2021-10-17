Carson Wentz Shares Unbelievable Moment with Eagles Fan [WATCH]

The relationship between Carson Wentz and one Philadelphia Eagles fan transcends football. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback can do no wrong in the eyes of Giovanni Hamilton. And no one would want it any other way.

Hamilton, who suffers from Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, first made national headlines in 2019 when Wentz delivered a surprise hug at training camp. The two have remained close ever since even after the Eagles traded Wentz. He even received a No. 2 Colts jersey from the NFL star. Well, he finally got a chance to wear it to a game in Indianapolis.

Wentz was seen greeting Hamilton and handing him an autographed football prior to kickoff in Week 6. Player and child embraced, then Wentz can be heard saying “Good to see again, buddy.” He stood on the Colts’ sideline during pre-game warmups. And Wentz went out and threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns during a 31-3 win.

Moment of the day and we haven’t even kicked off the game yet.#Colts QB Carson Wentz coming out to see his friend, #1 fan and guest @GioThePodcaster. I’ve never seen a bigger smile on a kids face. pic.twitter.com/1OcSZaDNtr — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 17, 2021

And the 13-year-old superfan got the VIP treatment all weekend, per the IndyStar. Wentz’s AO1 Foundation flew Hamilton out to the game and the Colts hosted him for two days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17.

His mom, Shannon, posted photos from the experience, thanking the Colts and describing how much it meant to her son. Wentz is his hero.

When Carson was traded Giovanni’s heart was broken and then all the nasty bullying posts when Giovanni posted himself wearing Carson’s New Jersey. This app has been so nasty to him at times. Colts really going out of their way to show him he belongs here too with his guy Carson. https://t.co/sPIvoiP0f3 — Shannon (@ShannonAlgarin) October 17, 2021

“Giovanni is a special kid from Philly. Got to meet him in 2019. He’s been through a lot, but he’s always been one of my biggest fans,” Wentz told WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun. “I got to meet him at training camp and brought tears to his eyes, and he kind of brought tears to my eyes, seeing the importance that we can have as athletes and role models. I know he still supports the Eagles, and I love and respect that, but he’s rocking some Colts gear now.”

Wentz Up to 386 Total Snaps

Eagles fans have been diligently tracking Wentz’s offensive snaps all year. He must play in 75-percent of them (or 70-percent, plus a Colts playoff berth) for Philly’s conditional second-rounder to convert to a first-rounder.

So far, so good. Wentz has been in on 386 out of a possible 391 snaps. He’s sitting at 35-percent and on pace to hit the target.

Week 1: 76/76 (100%)

Week 2: 62/67 (93%)

Week 3: 61/61 (100%)

Week 4: 71/71 (100%)

Week 5: 67/67 (100%)

Week 6: 49/49 (100%)

Season: 386/391 (99%) 35% of the expected 2021 Colts snaps ▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░░░░░░░I░░░░░░ — Wentz Snap Count (@WentzSnaps) October 17, 2021

Indianapolis travels to San Francisco in Week 7. They are second in the AFC South division with a 2-4 record.

Eagles GM Details Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz was one of Wentz’s best friends in the locker room and there was talk of the Colts trading for him. They didn’t. Instead, Ertz was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Tay Gowan and a sixth-rounder.

General manager Howie Roseman detailed the organization’s thought process behind the trade.

“Really, a lot of communication with Zach and gave Zach really a heads-up about kind of this process on Tuesday. Spent a lot of time with Zach on Tuesday night talking to him and talking to him about his future and a lot of memories about the past, too,” Roseman told reporters. “And it was a hard night on Tuesday night having those conversations, but they were honest. They were good. Zach’s an Eagle for life. Zach’s family, that will never change. And just very appreciative of him and his contributions.”