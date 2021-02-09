NFL Insider Says ‘More Teams Involved’ for Carson Wentz Trade

There had been a theory floating around that as soon as the clock hit zeroes on the Super Bowl, then Carson Wentz would be sent packing to another team. That’s not the case, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, as the Philadelphia Eagles will take their time to get a “worthwhile” deal finalized.

Garafolo put the odds of Wentz getting traded at 51% but added that it might not be as quick as some people think. He confirmed that the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts remain the top two landing spots for the quarterback. However, there are “more teams involved” and the Eagles don’t intend to just give Wentz away for nothing. Here is what Garafolo reported:

Nothing is imminent. I’ve talked that the Eagles are basically waiting for an offer that they feel is worthwhile to trade away Carson Wentz. And one of the options still on the table — I don’t think this is likely — but one of the options still on the table is, if they don’t get an offer they deem worthy and they say okay Carson Wentz, report to training camp. I believe, in the end, he is going to be traded and they will get an offer that will make them part with Wentz. I still can’t see a path for him to come back to the Eagles.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: No indications right now a Carson Wentz trade is imminent. Everybody playing poker, as the #Eagles wait for an offer that's to their liking while the #Bears and #Colts explore their options. pic.twitter.com/wD6GHmE9wV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2021

Again, the expectation is that Wentz will be traded prior to training camp and the franchise will turn the keys over to Jalen Hurts. It’s far from set in stone, though. And Wentz possibly returning in 2021 isn’t a totally far-fetched idea.

Bears Player Sounds Off on Trade Rumors

The Bears have been the team most heavily linked in acquiring Wentz in a trade ever since rumors heated up last Friday. While Chicago hasn’t publicly commented on the situation, one-time Pro Bowl running back Tarik Cohen took to Twitter to make his feelings known after he was mentioned as part of a package to land the quarterback.

One offer on the table (via 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf) was Cohen, Nick Foles, plus a first-round pick. But Cohen let everyone know that he spoke to Bears GM Ryan Pace and he isn’t going anywhere. He cautioned that “people say anything nowadays, man.”

Lemme clear this up real quick . Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM , bears fans we locked in🤞🏾 don’t worry . 💯 people say anything nowadays man . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 7, 2021

Colts Won’t Operate in ‘Desperation World’

Meanwhile, Colts GM Chris Ballard didn’t deny that the franchise was spinning their tires on Wentz but he was quick to point out that they weren’t getting to be fleeced in a deal. That would indicate that a “Matthew Stafford package” is off the table for them. Remember, Indianapolis owns the 21st overall pick and hinted at using it on a quarterback back in January.

“There’s a fine line in between being aggressive and desperate. We are not going to operate in a desperate world,” Ballard told 1075 The Fan in Indy. “That’s what the world does. That’s what Twitter does. That’s what people do. They operate in a desperation world. We are not going to operate in that world. We will be aggressive when we need to be aggressive.”

