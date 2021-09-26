Carson Wentz Snap Counter: Eagles Inching Toward First Rounder

The Philadelphia Eagles really need Carson Wentz to stay healthy. The one-time franchise quarterback needs to play 75% of the snaps for the Indianapolis Colts for his old team to get a first-round pick.

That number goes down to 70% if the Colts make the playoffs, but Indianapolis is 0-3 to start the year. They lost to the Tennessee Titans 25-16 in Week 3. Wentz suited up despite two sprained ankles on Sunday (Sept. 26). He went 19-of-37 for 194 yards for a 66.7 passer rating.

More importantly, Wentz saw 61 snaps to push his season total to 199 out of a possible 204. He’s sitting at 17% for the year with 14 games left on the schedule. Things are looking up. Otherwise, that potential first-rounder remains a second-rounder in 2022 for the Eagles.

Week 1: 76/76 (100%)

Week 2: 62/67 (93%)

Week 3: 61/61 (100%)

Season: 199/204 (98%) 17% of the expected 2021 Colts snaps ▓▓▓░░░░░░░░░░░I░░░░░░ — Wentz Snap Count (@WentzSnaps) September 26, 2021

Wentz had been considered a game-time decision after an MRI exam revealed two sprained ankles coming out of Week 2. The oft-injured quarterback unexpectedly returned to Colts practice and promised to do everything he could to get back.

“A lot of treatment,” Wentz said following his latest injuries, via CBS Sports. “Throwing the kitchen sink at it trying to get healthy.”

Colts Owner Calls Out Vaccination Status

Wentz has gone on record with his reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He called it a “personal decision” and asked for people to respect his viewpoint. All well and good until he hurts the team. Which happened on Sept. 2 when he and two other Colts teammates were forced to quarantine.

Colts QB Carson Wentz on his decision to not get vaxxed (so far): “It’s a personal decision for me and my family — I respect everyone else’s decision and I’d just ask everyone do the same for me. But I realize that’s not the world we live in.” Added the situation “remains fluid” — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 2, 2021

And Colts owner Jim Irsay appears to have an issue with Wentz’s vaccination status. He told Fox59 in Indianapolis that being unvaccinated “makes it difficult” to stay healthy. Irsay was sympathetic to Wentz’s ankle injuries – and his lengthy injury history, in general – but not getting the shot was worrisome.

“It also makes it difficult if you’re not vaccinated, because it’s harder to depend on someone if they’re not vaccinated,” Irsay told reporters, via the New York Post. “They have freedom of choice and we understand that, but we’re hoping he can come back and play well.”

Jalen Hurts ‘Very Coachable’

One of the biggest knocks on Wentz during his time in Philly was his inability to take “hard coaching.” There were even reports of him changing play-calls at the line of scrimmage. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for his replacement. New Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been open to instruction.

Hurts says his relationship with Sirianni is only going to continue to grow. Says they communicate a lot and are always working to be on the same page #FlyEaglesFly — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) September 23, 2021

“I think he’s very coachable. Very, very coachable,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Sept. 23. “And I think when you’re making corrections on film, as long as a coach – this is my job as a coach, is to – there’s a standard, right? There’s a standard that is set on each play.”

And Hurts has been working his tail off to get on the same page with Sirianni.

“It’s been real good,” Hurts said of his relationship with Sirianni. “We communicate a lot, always trying to be on the same page, so it’s been good and its only going to continue to grow.”