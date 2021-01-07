NFL Insider Lays Out Eagles Terms on Carson Wentz Trade

First, let’s be clear that ESPN’s Adam Schefter was talking in hypothetical terms when he spoke about the Eagles trading Carson Wentz. It wasn’t a report. There were no sources. He was giving his opinion on a fluid situation in Philadelphia.

But Schefter is arguably the most plugged-in reporter in professional sports so his voice matters even if it’s pure speculation. So the fact he felt the need to go on the record by saying “I don’t believe Carson Wentz will be back” is telling.

More importantly, the NFL Insider provided terms for a potential deal: a second-round draft pick and “something else.” It’s all going to come down to how flexible Wentz is about working with the Eagles organization on the hefty contract extension he signed last year.

“If Carson wants to be traded the way I think he does, then he might be willing to rework the money for Team X but not Philadelphia,” Schefter told the John Kincade Show on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philly. “And they need to do it by the third day of the [2021] league year when the [2022] roster bonus is due. But if the money is acceptable, I think they get a two and something else, too. If the contract stands, and Carson’s inflexible, I think the Eagles might have to eat some of that money.”

Zach Ertz Cautions About Believing Wentz Reports

It’s becoming harder and harder to separate fact from fiction with a new Wentz report hitting the news cycle every day. Is he unhappy? Does he want out? Or does he just need some time away?

The jury is still out on all that stuff. However, tight end Zach Ertz — his good friend, proud teammate and most reliable target — wanted to caution everyone about believing every single rumor. He wasn’t speaking for Wentz but he obviously knows how the quarterback thinks.

“I take all those reports with a grain of salt,” Ertz told reporters earlier this week. “No one wants to be a backup anything in this league. I don’t want to be a backup tight end. Carson Wentz doesn’t want to be a backup quarterback. I’m not going to be the spokesperson for Carson, though, we haven’t talked about it.”

Ertz’s comments sort of echoed what Doug Pederson told reporters. The head coach cleared the air about his personal relationship with Wentz, but didn’t want to speak for him.

“Listen, I’m not going to speak for Carson obviously,” Pederson said, “but I can speak for myself and say that, yeah, the relationship is good. It’s fine. It’s something that we’re going to continue to build upon.”

Wentz Declined Comment to Address QB Situation

Wentz hasn’t spoken publicly since being benched for Jalen Hurts on Dec. 6. Philly reporters asked if they could speak with the quarterback on Monday and he “politely” declined. The only nuggets of information he has provided have been on social media.

Wentz replied to encouraging words from Giovanni Hamilton on Twitter on Dec. 9 and revealed “God’s got a plan for me!” The 28-year-old also posted a Christmas message on Instagram where he talked in more general terms about the year, including all the “highs and lows.”

This Christmas is different for so many reasons, but mainly cuz we have something extra special to be thankful for— Hadley Jayne! And most importantly— we must always recognize the real reason for the season— Jesus Christ— who humbled himself by coming down to this earth to live a perfect, sacrificial life for you and me! Praise Him! So grateful for my family— my rock through all the highs and lows! God bless and Merry Christmas everyone!

