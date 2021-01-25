NFL Insider Updates ‘Trade Request’ for Eagles QB Carson Wentz

One of the reasons the Philadelphia Eagles hired Nick Sirianni was because the organization strongly believes he can fix Carson Wentz. The one-time franchise quarterback hasn’t spoken publicly since being benched in early December, but the assumption is he’ll be the starter in 2021.

Now whether the Eagles hand Wentz his old job back or make him fight for it in training camp is anyone’s guess. There is also the chance the team makes him available in a trade, although his $128 million contract makes that outcome a bit tricky. The latter could be fueled by Wentz’s camp who has cited “hurt feelings” on his end.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Wentz hasn’t requested a trade at this time and Sirianni has been in touch with the quarterback. It appears as if a much-needed reconciliation is on the horizon — assuming both sides are amicable to it. Sirianni and Wentz are “expected to have more communication in the near future,” per Garafolo, and the Eagles think the relationship is salvageable. They also have faith that the former second overall pick out of North Dakota State can return to his MVP form.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: The #Texans coaching search with 👀 on Jim Caldwell and Leslie Frazier; The #Lions & Matt Stafford will part ways; #Eagles QB Carson Wentz hasn't asked for a trade; And the #Bucs want AB back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/QP3yTDLvXT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

No Guarantee Wentz Comes Back in 2021

Another thing Garafolo pointed out in his reporting was that there is no guarantee Wentz wants to come back to Philly in 2021. There has been ongoing chatter about a “fractured relationship” between Wentz and the Eagles’ organization over the benching.

The decision to part ways with Doug Pederson didn’t necessarily repair everything. Wentz may still harbor ill will toward the front office. Here is what Garafolo said during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP:

There are a lot of hurt feelings on his end with how this whole thing was handled. I am not saying he is justified or not justified, I’m just telling you that my understanding is it is more than just the head coach for him. There are still more conversations that need to be had. When I say Sirianni is going to talk to him, don’t forget the front office is going to talk to him and see if they can work through their feelings and work through this whole thing and see if they can get back on the same page.

I feel Carson Wentz needs a fresh start and #Eagles need to rebuild. Wentz may end up being a Pro Bowl QB elsewhere or he may fizzle. Doesn’t matter. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 18, 2021

Sirianni Finally Arrives at Eagles Facility

Sirianni made his first visit to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly on Monday to presumably pick out a shiny new desk and a corner office. The 39-year-old was officially named the 24th head coach in franchise history on Sunday. The Eagles posted a series of videos showing the former offensive coordinator walking around the facility and getting a feel for his new home.

He was spotted touring the practice fields and admiring a photo of Sylvester Stallone on the wall. (There were plenty of jokes from Eagles fans on his choice of wardrobe, too). While the team has yet to make Sirianni available to the media, the endorsements keep coming in for Frank Reich’s right-hand man in Indianapolis. Reich called him “the right person at the right time” in comments to the Eagles’ website.

“He cares about people. He’s the guy who knows everybody’s name in the building because he cares,” Reich said, via Chris McPherson. “He’s just great at connecting with people like that. Second, I know the organizational support he’ll get from the Eagles to make that transition and that will help as well. He’s ready for all of it. This is the right person at the right time for the Eagles.”

