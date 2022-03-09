Eagles Twitter Roasts Carson Wentz: ‘Unfixable’ QB Traded to NFC East Rival

Get ready to see Carson Wentz twice a year for the foreseeable future. The Washington Commanders completed a trade for the 29-year-old quarterback on Wednesday as he looks to resurrect his career for a second time.

Following reports of the Colts being tired of Wentz’s act, the one-time face of the Eagles’ franchise is on the move again and lands in the NFC East. He has now been traded in consecutive offseasons after failing to pan out in Indianapolis.

Wentz’s statistics looked good on paper last season: 3,563 passing yards, with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His completion percentage was 62.4% and he started all 17 regular-season games. But Wentz was vilified for poor leadership and bone-headed plays, highlighted by an epic meltdown against Jacksonville that cost Indy a playoff spot.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis will receive two third-round picks in exchange for Wentz. Washington will be on the hook for the entirety of Wentz’s contract, per ESPN’s Field Yates, which is valued at $63 million over the next three seasons. It looks like a terrible trade for Washington from all angles.

Here's what the Commanders currently owe new QB Carson Wentz: 2022: $22M salary, $6.294M roster bonus

2023: $20M salary, $6.176M roster bonus

2024: $21M salary, $6.235M roster bonus A new QB in DC. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2022

The Commanders had tried to make a move for Russell Wilson but he wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause. Ditto for the Eagles. Now Washington will turn the QB1 keys over to Wentz, the ultimate consolation prize. He’ll face the Eagles twice in 2022 while traveling back to Indianapolis for a road game.

The Commanders called on ever QB and end up with Carson Wentz from the #Colts in exchange for mid-round picks. They weren’t going to wait for Jimmy G, didn’t land Russell Wilson. Now end up with Carson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Twitter Roasts Washington After Wentz Trade

There is no love lost for Wentz in Philly, not after the way he forced a trade out of town in 2021. He couldn’t handle the pressure in a big market. And he felt disrespected when the team drafted Jalen Hurts. Wait a minute, doesn’t that sound like another diva player who was recently granted his request for a change of scenery?

Carson Wentz’s return to Philly should be just as “interesting” as Ben Simmons’ return tomorrow night! — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2022

Needless to say, Eagles fans took to Twitter to poke fun at Wentz and Washington immediately after the trade was announced. Look for Wentz’s homecoming — much like Ben Simmons’ return — to put the national spotlight on Philly. Ticket prices should soar through the roof whenever the date and time are released for the Eagles-Commanders game. Circle the calendar.

Well that trip to Fed Ex this year just became fun? — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 9, 2022

Bally Sports’ Annie Agar thinks the Eagles will be racking up the interceptions when they play the Commanders. Meanwhile, Brenden Deeg of the National Football Post said “life is hilarious” while pointing out there will be two Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts matchups in 2022.

This is great for the Eagles, they’ll be catching passes from Carson Wentz again. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 9, 2022

The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski referenced Wentz as a player “whose personality and character” can never be fixed. And The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman said having Simmons and Wentz as divisional rivals is “the moment Philly fans have been training for all these years.”

Carson Wentz is the classic example of an athlete whose physical traits make coaches think they can fix him and whose personality and character guarantee they never will.#Eagles — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) March 9, 2022

SportsRadio 94WIP’s Joe Giglio asked which NFC East quarterback situation was worse, the Commanders or Giants? Meanwhile, ESPN Stats & Info pulled out a deep stat showing Wentz’s overall record versus the NFC East was 16-9 since 2016.

Only question now is if Carson Wentz or the soon-to-be combination of Trubisky-Jones is the worst QB situation in the NFC East. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) March 9, 2022

Barstool Smitty simply laughed out loud, in all caps. And +GMI wondered if Wentz will “start crying about the threat of Taylor Heinicke?” Good stuff.

Wentz Voiced Displeasure with Eagles’ Success

The Wentz trade happened on the same day (March 9) that an article from The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane was making the rounds about Wentz crying sour grapes. He had “voiced his displeasure over the Eagles’ success to a group of other injured players,” per McLane. One of the players confronted Wentz and the two men had to be physically restrained. Yikes. Guess old grudges don’t die.