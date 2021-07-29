Carson Wentz Vaccine Decision Impacts Eagles’ Future

Carson Wentz is like that jilted lover who keeps sliding into your DMs. Philadelphia Eagles’ fans just can’t let him go or look away when the quarterback shows up in revealing new threads. On Wednesday, Wentz made headlines for refusing to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Indianapolis Colts starter refused to give a straight answer when asked if he had been vaccinated: “That’s a personal decision,” Wentz said. Immediately, social media blew up with mostly negative reaction.

“I mean, the COVID situation is real, and you mentioned it. The decision as far as vaccines is everybody’s personal decision,” Wentz told reporters, via USA Today’s ColtsWire. “I like around here we respect everybody’s decision one way or the other, and we are going to rally together, follow the protocols and do everything we can to do nothing to derail this season.”

Colts QB Carson Wentz, who was wearing mask during his media session, didn't answer if he's vaccinated: "As far as vaccines, it's everybody’s personal decision. I like that around here we respect everybody’s decision." — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) July 28, 2021

Is injecting a foreign substance into your body a personal decision? Sure, it definitely is and we’re not here to debate any of that. But the reality of the situation for the Eagles is the future of the franchise is tied to Wentz’s health. He can’t get sick or it hurts them.

Philadelphia needs Wentz to play at least 75-percent of the regular-season snaps in 2021, or 70-percent of them with the Colts qualifying for the postseason in order for the second-round pick they received in exchange for Wentz to turn into a first-rounder. That pick could be vital in making a move for Deshaun Watson, too.

For the record, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he had been vaccinated. And general manager Howie Roseman confirmed that “more than 90-percent” of the team had at least begun the vaccination process.

Hurts Ready to ‘Take the Reins’ in Philly

Head coach Nick Sirianni stopped short of giving Hurts a full vote of confidence during a post-practice press conference on Wednesday, but he did make it clear that it was his job to lose. Hurts will be given every possible opportunity to be the new face of the franchise in Philly.

“Right now, Jalen is in with the ones,” Sirianni said. “He’s working with the ones and he’s earned that because he’s worked his butt off. We’re hoping that he takes the reins and rolls with it and continues to just get good reps with the ones.”

Jalen Hurts getting in extra work after practice with DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/EkWuhmI4jR — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 28, 2021

Take the reins was the specific quote used by Sirianni. Rest assured, Hurts knows exactly what that means.

“I think that means to go out there and be what I strive to be, you know, be the best quarterback I can be,” Hurts said. “I think that’s enough. So going out there working, giving effort, relentless every day, and executing, it’s all about execution.”

Eagles Downplaying Early Injuries at Camp

Some key players missed the first day of practice at Eagles camp: left guard Isaac Seumalo (hamstring), center Landon Dickerson (knee), safety Rodney McLeod (knee). Receivers Jalen Reagor (lower body), Quez Watkins (physical), Greg Ward (non-COVID sickness) were also absent. None of them are considered long-term injuries at this point.

“I think that’s something we take day by day. Not going to give a timetable on any injury. I think that puts unfair pressure on everybody involved there,” Sirianni said. “Again, they just have to attack that rehab like we’re attacking the practice field right now. They’re getting the mental reps. Mentally, there’s no doubt they’ll be ready. We will just see how their bodies react.”