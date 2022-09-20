Washington QB Carson Wentz Makes First Comment on Facing Eagles

We interrupt this Victory Tuesday celebration to bring you an important message from Carson Wentz. The Washington Commanders quarterback is feeling a “lot of emotion” heading into his Week 3 matchup against the man who replaced him.

That’s right. Wentz will get his first chance to exact revenge on the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise he helped guide to a Super Bowl championship in 2017. He was eventually benched for Jalen Hurts in 2020 before getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The two quarterbacks are putting up insane statistics through two weeks as they get set to stare each other down from opposite sidelines on Sunday, September 25.

It’ll be emotional. It’ll be rowdy. It’ll be … another game? Wentz, never one to talk smack in the media, bit his tongue when asked to comment on it.

“I know there’s a lot going into it. There’s a lot of emotion,” Wentz said, via The Athletic’s Ben Standig. “There’ll be a lot of things but trying not to let it be more than another game.”

Several Eagles booster clubs have bus trips planned to the NFC East divisional showdown in Landover, Maryland, which is 2.5 hours away from downtown Philadelphia. Kickoff between the Eagles and Commanders is slated for 1 p.m. Philadelphia opened as 6.5-point favorites. They will meet again at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14 at 8:15 p.m.

Hurts Pumps Up Locker Room with Victory Speech

Jalen Hurts went viral for his viral victory speech after Week 1. In it, the dual-threat quarterback challenged his teammates to meet the standard. That “s*** wasn’t good enough” against Detroit. Hurts lashed into his teammates again after beating the Vikings 24-7 in Week 2.

The Eagles still haven’t played up to the “f****** standard.” Here’s the transcript:

This is how this is supposed to feel right here, man. We put the work in all week, had a long week, we put the work in, we came out here and dominated these boys. And we still left money on the table. And we still left f****** money on the table. Ain’t that s*** crazy? So while we gonna enjoy this s***. Hey I’m going to the same thing I said last week, we still ain’t play up to the f****** standard. But, hey … WE GONNA ENJOY THIS WIN TODAY! Enjoy this s***, man! Family on three … 1,2,3 … Family!

DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert Living the Dream

Hurts’ first half against the Minnesota Vikings was one for the ages. He made plays with his legs, none bigger than a 26-yard touchdown run — and showed off his much-improved arm by spreading the ball around to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Zach Pascal. His 53-yard bomb to Quez Watkins blew the roof off the stadium.

JALEN HURTS ➡️ QUEZ WATKINS

pic.twitter.com/PqbYLFwN1v — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 20, 2022

What was Hurts’ most impressive play? All of them, according to his teammates.

“I mean, him just stacking on what he did last week,” Smith said. “How he continues to come in, day in [and day out], just doing his job. Going out there and making everyone better, holding everybody accountable, running the offense.”

“Besides throwing me the ball? Probably his second touchdown run where I was lead blocking and he followed. That gets me going,” Goedert said. “He’ll have a lot of touchdowns this year. It was fun. But that long 26-yard touchdown run was pretty sweet.”