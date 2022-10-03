Eagles Get the Last Laugh at Jaguars’ Twitter Trolling

The Jacksonville Jaguars struck first, taking a 14-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 2. The team’s social media department quickly took to Twitter to troll the Birds and their fans, throwing up a lyric by Philadelphia native Meek Mill with Andre Cisco’s interception return for a touchdown. The Eagles famously celebrated the wins during their Super Bowl run with Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares.

But perhaps the Jaguars social media department should familiarize itself with the most explosive line in Dreams and Nightmares, “Hold up wait a minute, y’all thought I was finished?”

Because the Eagles were not finished, they came from behind to win 29-21 and after the game it was not the visiting locker room blasting Meek Mill music, it was the hometown team going back to the classics.

Plan the parade. We are BACK. pic.twitter.com/aUFhS5iLgi — Eagles Nation (4-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 2, 2022

Kick and punt returner Britain Covey shared a live video on Instagram from the victory celebration that was reshared by several accounts on Twitter, with the Eagles rapping along to Dreams and Nightmares. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, and Brandon Graham can be seen rapping and dancing in the background.

Jalen Hurts Reprises His Monday Night Football Pose

Hurts is also seen striking his famous arms-crossed pose that went viral in the Eagles 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football on September 19, as the words “I don’t say a word, I don’t say a word, was on my grind and now I got what I deserve,” play.

In @brit_covey2 video of #Eagles celebrating to Meek Mill's Dreams & Nightmares, @JalenHurts strikes his pose as "I don't say a word, I don't say a word, was on my grind and now I got what I deserve," plays. Perfect lyrics for #1, a hard worker who lets his game do the talking. pic.twitter.com/gb1oC842l0 — Ryan Messick (@Ryan_Messick) October 3, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni can also be spotted poking his head in and offering up a “Good job,” to Covey, who was signed to the active roster this week. Covey had 69 yards on three kick returns and two yards on his lone punt return.

Eagles Protect Football in Sloppy Conditions to Win

Ultimately the deciding factor in the game was the turnover battle, with the Eagles winning it 5-1. The remnants of Hurricane Ian made for a wet and windy day, but the Eagles managed it better.

Jalen Hurts threw one interception and fumbled once, with Miles Sanders recovering it. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also threw one interception, but fumbled four times and lost all four, with James Robinson fumbling once and the Jags recovering.

“He knows how important it is to take care of the football and he can do it,” Sirianni said of Hurts during his post-game press conference on October 2. “ I think that even elevates when it’s messy outside. It was great that he was able to execute under the conditions that we were in.”

Sirianni said the conditions worsened as the game went on, but Hurts said he just focused on the fundamentals.

“I think just having the right type of technique with the ball in the end,” Hurts said during his October 2 press conference. “There were moments where it wasn’t as good as we liked. There were moments where we protected the ball really well. I think early on, obviously, the pick-six put us in the hole but we didn’t flinch. Every time we threw the ball after that, we ran the ball, we had great ball security. We were all mindful of it.”