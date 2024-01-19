Champion Wide Receiver Chooses to Sign With Eagles Over Browns

A 25-year-old wide receiver is choosing to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Cleveland Browns.

Austin Watkins, who spent the 2023 preseason as a standout for the Browns, is choosing a new home over his old one, according to Brad Stainbrook of 247 Sports and the OBR.com. Watkins is signing a reserve/future contract with the Eagles.

“Source: WR Austin Watkins Jr, who spent the season on the #Browns practice squad, is signing a reserve/future contract with the Philadelphia #Eagles,” wrote Stainbrook on Thursday, January 18. “Cleveland offered as well. Watkins Jr. had 16 receptions, 257 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns for Cleveland this preseason.”

Stainbrook had reported just hours prior to Watkins’ final decision that he was “seriously considering” returning to the Browns.

“Source: WR Austin Watkins Jr. was offered a reserves/future deal with Cleveland, but is currently weighing his options before making a final decision,” wrote Stainbrook. “Watkins Jr. has options elsewhere, and is seriously considering.”

Austin Watkins Led Browns in Receiving During 2023 Preseason

Watkins actually led all Browns players in receiving during the preseason. However, he was waived during final cuts before the end of August and spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad.

The Eagles know first hand what type of skills Watkins brings to the table considering he posted seven receptions for 139 receiving yards and a touchdown in an 18-18 tie as a member of the Browns in a preseason game back in August.

Prior to his stint in Cleveland, Watkins spent the first half of 2023 in the USFL. He won a championship as a member of the Birmingham Stallions, posting 16 receptions for 197 receiving yards and one touchdown during his lone season with the Stallions.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver has also had prior stints with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. However, he was released by the Niners before the start of the season and then spent a portion of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. He signed with the Bucs after the 2021 season before he was released during offseason team activities.

Watkins has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

During his collegiate career at UAB, he caught 57 passes for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns during his redshirt junior season while being named a second-team All-Conference USA selection.

Eagles Also Sign Veteran Linebacker Terrell Lewis

In addition to signing Watkins, the Eagles also signed linebacker Terrell Lewis to reserve/futures contract, according to Alabama.com’s Mark Inabinett.

Lewis had spent the 2023 preseason with the Chicago Bears before his release after the start of the season. He then spent a portion of the season with the New Orleans’ Saints practice squad before being released.

“Lewis was on Chicago’s 53-player active roster when the Bears reduced their preseason roster on Aug. 28 to meet the NFL’s regular-season limit,” wrote Inabinett on Thursday, January 18. “During the preseason, Lewis had recorded three sacks, including two that forced fumbles. But the day after the roster cuts, the Bears were awarded two players off waivers, and Lewis was one of the players let go by Chicago to create the roster space for the waiver claims. Lewis signed with the Saints after working out for the team on Sept. 13.”