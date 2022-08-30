Eagles Cut Defensive Starter, Trade Saints for ‘Versatile Chess Piece’

It happened so fast, in two rapid-fire tweets, and now the Philadelphia Eagles have a new starting safety. Anthony Harris is out. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is in.

Tuesday is roster cutdown day around the National Football League. The Eagles started things off by releasing Harris (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter), then it was reported that the team had made a trade with the New Orleans Saints for Gardner-Johnson (via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport). The Saints and Eagles swapped late-round picks in the trade, another savvy move in an offseason full of them for Howie Roseman.

Full trade terms: 🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025. 🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Gardner-Johnson is coming off a foot injury that limited him to 12 games in 2021. He also missed some time in 2020 while battling COVID-19. When healthy, the 24-year-old defensive back is considered a reliable starter and young player on the rise. He was a fourth-round pick (105th overall) in the 2019 draft, mentoring under Malcolm Jenkins in New Orleans for two seasons. Gardner-Johnson is in the final year of his rookie deal and looking for a lucrative extension.

They printing money today, go get it!!! — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) August 30, 2022

According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner-Johnson is at his best when used as a “versatile chess piece, changing between playing nickel corner, box safety or even lining up at the line of scrimmage.” The 5-foot-11, 211-pounder registered a 62.2 defensive grade for the Saints in 2021. The Eagles have the luxury to take a wait-and-see approach before inking him to a new contract. This is a win-win for Philadelphia.

More info on Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, via @PFF Grade in 2021: 62.2 (118th)

Yards allowed per coverage snap in 2021: 1.21 (137th)

WAR in 2021: 0.17 (64th) Contract Projection: Three years, $24.75 million ($8.25M per year), $14 million total guaranteed#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 30, 2022

Vested Veteran: Harris Expected Back

The Eagles are expected to bring Harris back since he’s a vested veteran, a guy with at least four years of accrued service time. Harris, who is entering his eighth season, immediately becomes a free agent but he isn’t subject to waivers.

The thought is the Eagles will tweak their roster — likely by placing a player or two on injured reserve — and resign Harris. He would return as a key backup behind Gardner-Johnson and fellow starter Marcus Epps.

Just a few days ago, Anthony Harris broke down the #Eagles pregame huddle. Harris, a projected starter, now released by team, as reported by @AdamSchefter. Team is acquiring Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. https://t.co/PbEfXpOrwY — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 30, 2022

Remember, Harris has been one of the defensive leaders on the field and in the locker room. He broke down the team huddle in the final preseason game, plus he played in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s system in Minnesota. Harris is someone the coaching staff trusts.

“He’s been a leader since I met him as an undrafted rookie in Minnesota, so he has leadership traits,” Gannon said of Harris on August 24. “That whole room from a football character standpoint and doing things right on a daily basis, that’s what a leader is to me, and they all do that.”

Eagles Cutting Devon Allen: Report

The Eagles are releasing receiver Devon Allen, per Heavy’s Matt Lombardo. The two-time Olympian had firmly been on the roster bubble, but his stock was trending up after two impressive performances to close out the preseason. Allen flashed his insane speed on a 55-yard touchdown grab against Cleveland, then showed his value on special teams as a gunner versus Miami.

I'd have to think Allen is a candidate for the #Eagles' practice squad, if he slips through waivers. You can't teach the kind of speed he put on film this summer. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 30, 2022

Philadelphia will likely try and bring Allen back on the practice squad, although his chances of clearing waivers won’t be great. There is enough tape out on him to warrant enthusiastic bites from other teams. You can’t teach that kind of speed.