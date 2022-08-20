Eagles Super Bowl Champ Hints at Possible ‘November’ Return

He only spent two seasons in Philadelphia, but it felt like a decade. It’s hard to find a modern-day comparison for Chris Long, especially when considering the strong equity and goodwill he built up with Eagles fans and the City of Brotherly Love. The talented defensive end was a fan-favorite player.

Needless to say, everyone would rush to welcome Long back if he ever felt like coming out of retirement. Which could be an option. Maybe. Long recently told The 33rd Team that he wouldn’t rule out an NFL return. However, it would have to be the perfect fit (read: championship contender) and he isn’t interested in playing until November. That’s because the 37-year-old isn’t trying to play a full 17-game slate.

“If I was just a fan and somebody was like, ‘Hey, you get to play in the NFL,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, why not?’” Long told the website. “I’ve already done it, and if somebody’s desperate enough to give me a call in November, I think I’ve got a few good disruptions in me still.”

Chris Long is stylin' and profilin' for the Eagles' victory parade. pic.twitter.com/irKaTISfEN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2018

Long retired in 2019 after two wild playoff runs and a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles. He wanted to return for one more year in midnight green, but things got complicated and it didn’t work out. The real story behind what happened is a bit of a mystery.

“I was pretty close,” Long said in 2020, via 97.3 ESPN. “But I can’t say why exactly, but it just didn’t work out, but I will tell you that I was ready.”

Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up. pic.twitter.com/Ap8zi73Ifl — Tree Pollen Hater Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 19, 2019

Ex-Eagles Receiver Joins Packers

The Travis Fuylgham watch is over. The former Eagles receiver was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers earlier this week after getting cut by the Denver Broncos. Fulgham, of course, was Carson Wentz’s top target for a five-week stretch in 2020 and ended up leading the Eagles in receiving yards that year. The team moved on from him in 2021 after a brief practice squad stash.

Packers bring in WR Travis Fulgham✅ pic.twitter.com/Zgvb6d7DwC — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) August 17, 2022

“It was amazing, a dream come true,” Fulgham recently told The Athletic. “I’ve probably never been happier in my life, just going out there and balling and doing what I love and being able to help a city like Philly win some games. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long, but people saw what I can do.”

DeSean Jackson Earns Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson received a Super Bowl ring from the Los Angeles Rams, according to Instagram. Jackson saw action in seven games last season for the Rams before getting released and signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished the 2021 campaign with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson, originally drafted by the Eagles in 2008, remains available via free agency. He recently told Sports Illustrated that he is “mulling retirement” but would return for another year if it was the “right fit.”