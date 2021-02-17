Eagles Super Bowl Champion Calls Organization ‘Burning Building’

The figurative flames have been engulfing the NovaCare Complex going back to last year’s draft. Now those fiery silhouettes are seeking to take down the whole building after igniting an unnecessary quarterback controversy.

The decision to select Jalen Hurts in the second round may pay off in the end, right? The dual-threat rookie looked better than Carson Wentz during his limited tryout during the 2020 campaign. However, the move set off a five-alarm fire that has wreaked havoc on the entire Philadelphia Eagles’ organization. They fired their Super Bowl-winning head coach. They are attempting to trade their one-time franchise quarterback. And free agents simply don’t want to sign there.

It’s a disastrous mess, one that former Eagles hero Chris Long took note of on his Green Light podcast. The two-time Super Bowl champion was commenting on where J.J. Watt may end up after the Houston Texans released the edge rusher.

I’m not a *fan* of any team really. More so the city of philly + fans. I pull for players I like or played with, as well as teams I gamble on. When the team you played 8 years with moves, you’re a degenerate drifter. https://t.co/JGKa3944Q0 — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2021

First, Long ruled out the New England Patriots as a landing spot for Watt. Next? Yup, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Or Philly … I love Philly fans … I had some Philly fans taking it personally. I’m like ‘listen, you’re not even in the conversation.’ It’s a burning building in Philly right now. That’s not to say that they can’t put it out, but do you think a Hall of Famer is gonna run from one burning building to the next burning building? He’s not doing this to be a mentor to guys in struggling programs, he wants to win.

That last sentence. I’m telling you. https://t.co/Xo7npqOvz9 — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Colts Refuse to Budge From Initial Offer

Meanwhile, the Wentz saga rolls into a third week in Philadelphia where the former second overall pick remains on the roster. There has been no change on the top two teams interested in acquiring Wentz — Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears — although the matter of compensation differs by the day.

I don't know what the Bears will do, but if Wentz prefers Indy — which it sure seems like he does — that gives the Colts added leverage. If the Eagles are waiting for a monster offer, like the two 1s they asked for at the start, that won't come from the Colts. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 17, 2021

The Eagles quarterback’s preferred destination remains Indianapolis, per reports, and their “best actual offer” is standing firm: two second-rounders, plus a third or fourth. That might not be enough to get a deal done, though.

While it's been quiet, Eagles and Colts have continued trade talks for Carson Wentz. One important aspect of this, I'm told, is Indy hasn't significantly changed its offer from where it started more than a week ago. For the most part, Colts aren't budging. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 17, 2021

Eagles May Decide to Keep Wentz on Roster

There is also growing sentiment that the Eagles may decide to just keep Wentz on the roster. He’s due an insane $10 million roster bonus on March 19, so that’s the new date to monitor. But maybe Nick Sirianni believes he can fix the broken quarterback. Remember, that was one of the reasons why they justified letting Doug Pederson walk and bringing in a new head coach.

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top-notch. They’re top-notch quarterbacks,” Sirianni said at this introductory press conference on Jan. 29. “A lot of teams don’t have any. Just really excited to work with both of them.”

P.S. Don’t do it to Jalen, too. He’s a great kid, strong character. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 17, 2021

This is the narrative being pushed hard by Associated Press reporter Rob Maaddi who has close ties to Wentz. He believes the 28-year-old would gladly show up at training camp and compete for the starting job with Hurts. He doesn’t want to be labeled a “villain” in Philly, plus his moral character is way too high. It’s an interesting theory, one that makes a lot of sense.

READ ALSO: