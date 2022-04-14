Eagles Hosting Ohio State ‘Quiet Storm’ for Pre-Draft Visit

The Philadelphia Eagles will host former Ohio State receiver Chris Olave for a pre-draft visit on Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder has been pegged to go in the middle of the first round.

Olave was the top pass-catcher for the Buckeyes in 2021 and hauled in 65 balls for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing fast 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, with scouts comparing him to Washington speedster Terry McLaurin.

“The quiet storm of the Ohio State wide receiver corps, Olave is smooth, steady and makes things happen,” wrote NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein. “His movements are fluid and easy from snap to the catch and all points between. He’s fast but efficient and plays with the bend and foot agility to uncover on all three levels.”

Chris Olave (WR) finding the hole in the secondary and eluding tacklers on his way to a 61 yard TD pic.twitter.com/e9u7u8t3nj — NFL Prospect Clips (@NflProspectClip) April 6, 2022

“I just want to prove it to myself,” Olave told reporters at the NFL Combine, via the Cleveland Browns’ website. “I’ve been training for so long, and to get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a blessing. I just want to go out there and compete against myself.”

2022 NFL Draft prospect, Ohio State WR Chris Olave on potentially teaming up with DeVonta Smith on #Eagles: “Man, that’d be huge. Him winning the Heisman, I could learn a lot from him. We’re the same age, I feel like we’d be a great tandem. We’ll see how it shakes.” pic.twitter.com/HsrunvsSXQ — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 23, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Hosting 3 Other Rookie Prospects

Olave isn’t the only rookie prospect visiting Philadelphia this week. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral landed in the City of Brotherly Love on Wednesday.

The Eagles are also hosting receiver George Pickens (Georgia), edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State), and edge rusher DeAngelo Malone (Western Kentucky), according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia holds picks No. 15 and No. 18 in the first round, along with a host of other picks including 1 second-rounder, 2 third-rounders, and a fourth-rounder. And don’t rule them out from trading up or down on draft night

There seems to be a lot of confusion, in regards to the Eagles offseason. I keep hearing they don’t have cap or picks, to be able to make moves. That is far from correct Here’s a look at their draft picks and cap space, currently and for the ‘23 and ‘24 seasons#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZB64TbLCxv — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) April 6, 2022

“We’ve built through free agency a little bit. But we have a lot of draft picks about to come up,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “There can always be guys added to the roster later on. It’s building. I never really think you’re ever a finished product.”

Howie Roseman Addresses QB Rumors

The idea of the Eagles drafting a new quarterback has been an ongoing storyline dating back to last year. They were linked to trades for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, then interviewed several rookie signal-callers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman talked about his process for evaluating quarterbacks back on March 2, saying he would do his due diligence on the position.

“We’re in the middle of that evaluation,” Roseman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But I always feel like the public perception, it always goes one way or another. This is a great quarterback draft, this is a terrible quarterback draft, and it’s usually somewhere in the middle. But to say that we have our final judgments on any position group at this time, we’re just starting [to get] all the information together so we can make good decisions.”