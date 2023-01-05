Ex-NFL QB Fires Back over Jalen Hurts’ Comments: ‘F*** Off’

Chris Simms didn’t have a rather long or relevant career playing quarterback in the NFL. He retired after the 2010 season after flaming out in Tennessee. Still, Simms generally does a good job as an NFL analyst for NBC Sports, except when it comes to Jalen Hurts.

The 42-year-old son of New York Giants legend Phil Simms has been harping on Hurts for three years running. He consistently questions the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and made waves by keeping Hurts off his list of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Recently, Simms hinted that Hurts was the product of a good system, adding that Gardner Minshew was “really damn good.” Well, following a lackluster performance by Minshew against New Orleans, Simms’ comments have resurfaced. And he’s not happy about it.

He went on an NSFW tirade about it on his podcast while using his platform to slam ESPN, Instagram, and all his other haters. Here is what he said:

Jalen Hurts makes them better, I know that. And like f*** SportsCenter and Instagram for like putting it out again, for like the third time in three weeks. F*** off, like really f*** off, ESPN SportsCenter, like they didn’t put out my quote last week after the Cowboys game, but they’re going to wait until the game yesterday. That’s why I hate social media and f*** you ESPN SportsCenter one more time on the way out. Read More From Heavy Back the Browns & Cavaliers With $200 in Bonus Bets Do they not make content on there anymore? I mean, damn, stop jocking me ESPN. Holy s***. Give me a piece of your check. And fight me on SportsCenter and let’s have a f****** conversation if you really want to get into this, SportsCenter. Invite me on, ESPN, you scared little babies. They’re scared. They don’t want any piece of me.

It would be a real shame if everyone kept reposting the clip of Chris Simms talking about Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/NWjjTbgM4P — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 3, 2023

Nick Sirianni Assesses Gardner Minshew’s Performance

Gardner Minshew finished 18-of-32 for 274 yards with one touchdown. His pick-six interception, on a pass intended for A.J. Brown with 5:27 showing in the fourth quarter, was a back-breaker. It was the turning point and a play Nick Sirianni took full responsibility for making the wrong call on. All in all, it was just an ugly day for the offense.

“I think we didn’t play well enough as an offense in total, right? That’s never on just one guy,” Sirianni told reporters. “We didn’t coach well enough. We didn’t put the guys in good enough positions to make plays. When you score 10 points, there’s a lot of blame to go around and it starts with me. We didn’t put the guys in good enough spots to help them make plays and we have to do a better job of that. Gardner [Minshew] played a fantastic game, in my opinion, against the Cowboys. Up to his standard, if you ask him, he’s probably going to say he wanted a lot of plays back in this game.”

First contact from a defender on Minshew’s sacks came at: 6.52, 4.04, 3.6, 3.32, and 3.52 seconds. Jalen Hurts average TT this season is 2.77 seconds. I really didn’t think the OL play was particularly bad Sunday. Driscoll was a dropoff, but the biggest issue was the QB. — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) January 4, 2023

Jalen Hurts Gets First-Team Reps at Eagles Practice

Jalen Hurts was officially listed as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week. He’s fighting through a right shoulder issue to return for Sunday’s must-win game against New York. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that Hurts ran with the first-team offense during Wednesday’s walk-through, adding that he’ll likely receive a “full participant designation” on Thursday. Stay tuned.