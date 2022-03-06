NFL Rumors: Eagles Pursuing Cardinals Deep Threat in Free Agency?

Wide receiver is going to be a priority for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into free agency. They have been linked to several high-profile names to complement DeVonta Smith, including Amari Cooper and D.J. Chark.

Here’s another one to keep an eye on: Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals. The 2018 second-rounder is expected to test the free-agent waters and could be looking for as much as $12 million per year. Is he worth it? Probably not. Kirk has never posted a 1,000-yard season or earned a Pro Bowl nod. However, the 25-year-old deep threat is coming off a career year in which he led the Cardinals in receiving yards (982) and targets (103). He’s also sneaky fast having run the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye dangled Kirk’s name out there as an option for the Eagles. He cited the receiver’s connections to Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead who coached Kirk at Texas A&M. It could be a perfect fit for Philly, assuming they want to shell out $10 or $12 million per year.

“To me, the name to watch is Christian Kirk,” Kaye told Bleeding Green Nation. “Kind of in the bottom of the top tier of the wide receivers in this free agent class. He’s a guy who can play multiple positions. I think he’d be a very good complement. He’s going to want a lot of money, though.”

Deshaun Watson Connected to Eagles Again

Deshaun Watson keeps getting connected to the Eagles despite his ongoing legal drama which revolves around 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Despite all that, the Houston Texans are trying to unload the 26-year-old quarterback to the highest bidder.

Philadelphia and Denver are the top two candidates, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. He wrote the following:

Those in the league continue to connect Watson to the Eagles and Broncos. Obviously, clarity with Watson’s legal situation would help (and further bolster the market for him), but the football people in those two places are positioned to strike if the right deal is there. Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie has consistently been willing to take players with baggage, and Denver doesn’t have an owner right now.

Eagles Could Be Big Spenders in Free Agency

The Eagles are hovering around $18.9 million in total team cap space, according to Over The Cap. That number could swell to $32 million depending on how they restructure in-house contracts. Or what decisions they make about impending free agents.

General manager Howie Roseman has never been one to sit on his hands. His reputation as an aggressive wheeler and dealer has never been a secret. And the savvy front-office executive hinted at making a splash during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“So, you’re talking about you’ll have free agency, you’ll have the opportunity to see where you are, but you also don’t want to get into a situation where you don’t take the best player, that you don’t take a guy who’s really good just because you addressed something in free agency,” Roseman told reporters. “I think what free agency does is it allows us to check boxes so we don’t feel the pressure to maybe feel like we have to do something, assuming that it works out in free agency, and that’s kind of how we’ll look at it.”