Eagles’ Newest Defensive Hire Comes Over From Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to bolster the experience among head coach Nick Sirianni‘s coaching staff, reportedly hiring Clint Hurtt as defensive line coach.

News of Hurtt’s hiring was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hurtt, 45, arrives in Philadelphia following a stint as the Seattle Seahawks‘ defensive coordinator where he developed a reputation for frequently sending extra pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which should fit well with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s philosophy.

During his two seasons as Seahawks defensive coordinator, Seattle mixed zone and man looks while frequently dialing up added pressure on the quarterback via the blitz. Last season, Seattle sent extra pressure on 22.2% of snaps, compared to Fangio’s 21.5% blitz percentage with the Dolphins.

Under Hurtt’s tutelage, the Seahawks were known to bring extra pressure even in zone looks by blitzing defensive backs.

Hurrt brings a wealth of experience and defensive knowledge to the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Prior to his stint as defensive coordinator, Hurtt served as Pete Carroll’s assistant head coach/defensive line coach from 2017 through the 2021 campaign. Before arriving in Seattle, Hurtt spent three seasons on the Chicago Bears’ staff, as the assistant defensive line coach in 2014 and then the next two seasons as outside linebackers coach.

Vic Fangio’s Strong Influence on NFL Defense

There aren’t many defensive coordinators who have proven more influential in recent years than Fangio.

Viewed by many as the father of the two-safety high look, Fangio has spent his career disguising coverages and masking where pressure might be coming from via the blitz pre-snap.

“I [try] to make it harder for them to figure out what [coverage] we’re in,” Fangio said, via the Washington Post, in 2022. “Both before the snap and after the snap.”

Last season in Miami, the Dolphins’ defensive line produced 20 sacks, which is an area the Eagles would like to improve after investing significant draft capital in the likes of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter up front.

Hurtt’s presence and philosophical similarities to Fangio could go a long way towards bringing out the best in the pair of former University of Georgia standouts who combined for 78 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2023.

Meanwhile, given Fangio’s past head coaching experiences and Hurtt’s tenure was a coordinator suddenly gives Sirianni plenty of veteran and experienced voices on the defensive side of the ball.

Eagles’ Jalen Carter Defensive Rookie of The Year Finalist

Eagles rookie Jalen Carter certainly lived up to his pre-draft hype.

Carter entered the 2023 NFL Draft heralded as arguably the premier prospect in the entire class, only to slide to the Eagles at the No. 9 overall selection following his role in a fatal car accident.

Once Carter got on the field for the Eagles, he became one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the sport. As a rookie, Carter produced 33 total tackles with 6.0 sacks.

Now, Carter was named a finalist as NFL Defensive Rookie of The Year.

Here are the finalists:

Will Anderson Jr., Texans defensive end.

Jalen Carter, Eagles defensive tackle.

Joey Porter Jr., Steelers cornerback.

Kobie Turner, Rams defensive tackle.

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks cornerback

Carter will have stiff competition for the award, but will likely take on an expanded role in the Eagles’ defense in 2024.