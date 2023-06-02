Colts Sign Ex-Eagles Starter, Schedule Announced for Joint Practice

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are forever joined at the hip. They just keeping swapping one-time franchise quarterbacks, savvy veterans. and coaches as the relationship between the two organizations continues to blossom against all odds. This year, the Eagles and Colts will conduct a joint practice.

The Eagles announced plans for a live scrimmage on August 22 ahead of their Week 3 preseason matchup on August 24. The Eagles will host the Colts that day, then welcome Indianapolis and former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to Lincoln Financial Field on August 24 at 8 p.m. for the final tune-up before Week 1.

Eagles will hold a joint practice with the Colts ahead of the Week 3 preseason game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PppNd61YAL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2023

Prior to that, the Eagles are expected to head to Ohio for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. That one hasn’t been officially announced, although Kevin Stefanski mentioned it in passing at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Eagles and Browns battle on August 17 in another preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

“We’re going to go to Philadelphia in Week 2 of the preseason,” Stefanski said, via the Browns website. “We’ll play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, we’ll play someone in Week 1 (of the preseason) and then we’ll go to Philly for Week 2. That’ll be our third game.”

Colts Sign Ex-Eagles Starter Genard Avery

The Colts signed former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery on June 1. To make room, on the roster, Indianapolis released undrafted rookie running back Darius Hagans. Avery, a fifth-round pick of Cleveland in 2018, started 12 games over parts of three seasons in Philadelphia. He recorded 3 sacks and 55 total tackles (6 for loss) for the Eagles, plus he got some unsolicited kudos from former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“He’s doing an excellent job for us,” Gannon said of Avery in 2021. “He brings a lot of energy and juice to the field. He’s athletic. He can strike. You’ve seen him, he can rush, he plays the run game extremely well, and he can drop a little bit.”

Avery was originally acquired for a 2021 fourth-round pick midway through the 2019 season. He had been high on Howie Roseman’s radar after flashing at times during his rookie year in Cleveland. He had 4.5 sacks in 2018, but never duplicated that kind of production, perhaps lost in the shuffle as an undersized defensive end who wasn’t quite talented enough in coverage to play linebacker. Overall, Avery has 8.5 sacks and 106 total tackles in 62 games (17 starts).

Did Jalen Carter Break a Sled at Eagles OTAs?

The curious case of rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter breaking a sled at practice seems to have reached its conclusion. Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro recently jumped on the “Philly Talk” podcast and shared a story about the first-round pick’s brute strength, adding that Carter had broken a blocking sled at OTAs. Turns out, Spadaro wasn’t being literal. Carter just made a ridiculously vicious hit on the sled.

Hey all … just want to be clear here .. I’m the #Eagles homer and I meant that Jalen “broke a sled” in the sense that he has great power and he shows that strength when he’s out there … didn’t mean it literally … I get a little giddy sometimes!#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) June 1, 2023

Either way, the kid from Georgia has been putting on a show throughout spring workouts. All-Pro center Jason Kelce was heard hyping up Carter to Chris Long on the “Green Light” podcast, reluctantly dropping some bona fide comparisons.

“We just lost a really, really good D-tackle in (Javon) Hargrave and we still have Fletch (Cox). He kind of reminds me on some elements of a little bit of both of those guys,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s thick in the lower body the way Hargrave was but I’m going to be interested to see what his hands feel like. I’ve only noticed two players’ grip strengths in my career. One is Fletcher Cox, the other one oddly enough is Clay Matthews.”