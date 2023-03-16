Eagles Awarded ‘Compensatory’ Draft Picks After Losing Key Free Agents

Extra draft picks never hurt anyone, right? General manager Howie Roseman talked about gaining “compensatory picks” when he addressed reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. He didn’t know which rounds those additional picks would be added to but he knew they were coming.

Finally, there is a guideline for estimating them. According to OverTheCap, the Philadelphia Eagles will be netting three more sixth-rounders and a third-rounder. The losses of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (49ers), left tackle Andre Dillard (Titans), linebacker T.J. Edwards (Bears), and running back Miles Sanders (Panthers) in free agency earlier this week have blessed the team with bonus selections.

Hargarve’s exit gained them a third-round pick due to his whopping salary at $21 million per year. Teams receive a max limit of four compensatory picks in a single offseason so they won’t get additional picks for losing safety Marcus Epps (Raiders) or linebacker Kyzir White (Cardinals).

The Eagles' draft picks, officially: 1st round, No. 10 overall

1st round, No. 30

2nd round, No. 62

3rd round, No. 94

7th round, No. 219

7th round, No. 248 The last time they made 4 picks in the top 100 was 2013 — Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Bennie Logan, Matt Barkley — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 10, 2023

Okay, take a deep breath. Here is how Pro Football Network defined a compensatory pick and the formula for estimating them:

The league defines unrestricted free agents as compensatory free agents. Teams that lose more compensatory free agents than they gain have the opportunity to earn a draft pick in the subsequent year’s draft. Additionally, teams that lose higher-valued compensatory free agents than they add can also be awarded compensatory selections. The factors that go into calculating compensatory selections are the player’s average annual salary, playing time, and postseason honors. Salary is the main factor, with playing time having the second-most weight, and postseason awards being the final component.

Factored Compensatory Picks into Free Agency Plan

Roseman had a plan in place heading into free agency (duh), one that accounted for compensatory picks and he factored them into everything he did. The Eagles now have a total of 10 picks loaded in their holster for the 2023 NFL draft on April 27.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

Flexibility is key, plus the franchise already had two picks from previous trades: a seventh-rounder from the Vikings (thanks, Jalen Reagor) and a first-rounder from the Saints (last year’s pre-draft blockbuster trade).

“We already have two additional picks from two trades that we made,” Roseman told reporters on February 16. “And just by the sheer number of the free agents, we’re going to have comp picks next year. Even if we signed a bunch of guys, we are going to have comp picks next year. So, I think we go into it with that understanding that it’s going to be impossible to keep every single person on this team. But we’re here to compete.”

Darius Slay Returning, Contract Restructured

Darius Slay endured one of the oddest days in free agency history on March 15 as he rode a roller-coaster of emotion. Trade rumors gave way to talk of him being released, then all of a sudden he was restructuring his contract and returning to Philly. It all happened in the blink of an eye.

The end result is a good one for the Eagles who retain the services of one of the NFL’s best cover cornerbacks, a five-time Pro Bowler with 26 career interceptions. Slay comes back on a reworked deal that amazingly helps clear salary cap space, per The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. There is no new money in his restructured contract.