Cowboys Star Injured, Expected to be Out Against the Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a nightmare-level season opener. The 29-year-old suffered a right thumb injury that is expected to keep him out for several weeks, and his Cowboys were rocked by the Buccaneers 19-3.

The news got worse for Prescott after the game, with Todd Archer of ESPN reporting that Prescott is expected to undergo surgery on the thumb and miss 6-8 weeks. Citing multiple sources, Archer also reported that Prescott will need to meet with a hand specialist. Prescott suffered the injury when his hand collided with that of Shaq Barrett on his follow through after releasing the ball, and his thumb was bent back.

That recovery timeline would keep Prescott out well beyond the Eagles first meeting with the Cowboys, which comes in just over a month on October 16. The two rivals were expected to battle for the NFC East title coming into the year, and the rivalry had been heating up lately.

The Cowboys backup quarterback is Cooper Rush, who did manage to lead them to a victory in Prescott’s absence last year, completing 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 20-16 victory in Minnesota.

Prior to the injury, Prescott was 14 of 29 for 134 yards and an interception. Rush completed 7 of 13 passes for 64 yards in his stead.

Literally adding insult to injury, video from the stadium shows that Cowboys fans booed Prescott as he jogged off the field for medical attention, with someone even throwing trash at the veteran.

It’s Week 1 and Cowboys fans booed and threw trash at Dak Prescott as he headed back to the locker room with an injury pic.twitter.com/h98iAOZoXc — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2022

That’s certainly not a great look for the fans in Dallas.

Noted Cowboys Fan Shook by Jalen Hurts’ Performance

Perhaps the best sign that Eagles fans were overreacting to their season-opening victory over the Lions, famous Cowboys fan and talking head Skip Bayless was flat out shook after watching Hurts and the Eagles offense, which frightened him.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are going to be very, very, scary good. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 11, 2022

Hurts opened the game 0 for 5, then completed 18 of his last 27 passes for 243 yards, while rushing 17 times for 90 yards and a score. New wide receiver A.J. Brown stole the show, catching 10 passes for 155 yards, as the Eagles offense racked up 455 yards on 72 plays.

Other Division Rivals Open With Wins

Rounding out the NFC East, the Giants picked up an exciting road win over the Titans 21-20. Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:06 left, pulling within a point of Tennessee. New head coach Brian Daboll opted to go for two, and Jones hit Saquon Barkley with a shovel pass. The running back broke a tackle and dove into the end zone to give the Giants the 21-20 lead.

The Titans got into position for a 47-yard field goal attempt, but it sailed wide left and the Giants held on, coming back from an early 13-0 deficit to get the victory.

The Commanders also pulled out a late win over the Jaguars, with former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tossing a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to turn a 22-14 deficit into a 28-22 win. Wentz was 27 of 41 for 313 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

So after the opening week the Eagles, Giants and Commanders are tied at 1-0 while the Cowboys sit at the bottom of the division at 0-1.