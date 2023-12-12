Cowboys Make Decision on Signing Ex-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Veteran

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on a former Philadelphia Eagles veteran.

As Cowboys insider Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reports, Dallas is passing on the idea of signing former Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The 36-year-old veteran remains a free agent after spending the 2022 season with the Eagles during their run to Super Bowl LVII.

“The Dallas Cowboys have a hole. But they have a plan—and no, we’re told it does not include the off-the-couch signing of Ndamukong Suh,” Fisher wrote on Monday, December 11.

Ndamukong Suh Wants to Play During 2023 Season

The former five-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler has been adamant about playing his 14th season in the NFL. Suh — who has been working in London on Sky Sports’ NFL coverage — revealed the Baltimore Ravens had shown interest in him back in October.

“Last week it was the Ravens that spoke to me, so they seem to be interested and played great today,” Suh said. “You never know. We’ll see when we get back to the States, huddle up with the wife and family, get settled and keep training.”

Suh also revealed what will be a determining factor in where he decides to play.

“Where’s the right fit? Where’s the right opportunity? Where can I go and add value? I don’t just want to sit there and watch other guys be successful,” Suh said. “Have options, that’s the key, and make decisions from there.”

Ndamukong Suh Signed With Eagles Midway Through 2022 Season

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year took a similar approach last year. He sat out training camp and waited until November to sign with the Eagles. He appeared in eight regular season games and racked up 10 tackles with one sack while appearing in 35% of the defensive snaps.

He also appeared in three playoff games — including the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — and played in at least 20% of the defensive snaps during all three of those games.

Suh already has a Super Bowl ring from his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning at the conclusion of the 2020 season. He spent three seasons in Tampa Bay (2019-2021), racking up 112 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 49 starts.

Over the course of his 13-year career, Suh has 600 tackles and 71.5 sacks in 199 games and 191 starts, including stints with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. He also appeared in the Rams’ Super Bowl LII loss to the New England Patriots at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

With that being said, while the idea of an ex-Eagles player such Suh joining the Cowboys — they’re a Super Bowl contender and currently leading the NFC East — would be a nice storyline, it looks like it’s not going to happen. Philadelphia recently beat out Dallas in the sweepstakes to sign three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard. In other words, it would be nice payback — to a lesser degree — for the Cowboys to sign Suh.

Considering the season is coming to a close as we enter Week 15, the hope of Suh playing his 14th season in 2023 is starting to dwindle.