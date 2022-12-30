Eagles Playoff Scenarios Revealed, Cowboys Looking to Steal NFC East

The clearest path to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the Philadelphia Eagles is a win. All they have to do is beat the New Orleans Saints on New Year’s Day to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason, plus a well deserved first-round bye.

A tie against the Saints, coupled with a loss or tie by the Minnesota Vikings, also locks up the top seed. The Eagles could lose this week and secure the top seed with a victory in Week 18 versus the New York Giants. That’s pretty much it. Dallas Cowboys fans were celebrating wildly on Thursday night following a 27-13 road win in Tennessee. Good for them, clinging to a desperate hope of crashing Philly’s party.

There is a far-fetched scenario where they could steal away the NFC East and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, although much would have to go wrong for the Eagles. Dallas needs to beat Washington in Week 18 while praying for the Eagles to lose their final two games. The Cowboys would also need Minnesota and San Francisco to lose one of their next two to clinch the top seed.

It was hardly impressive but the Cowboys improved to 12-4 with the win against the Titans. They forced Philly to win Sunday to claim the division title. The Cowboys have 12 wins in back to back seasons for the first time since 1994-95. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 30, 2022

As far as the NFC East goes, Dallas would win that outright if the Eagles drop their final two games and the Cowboys beat the Commanders. Their 5-1 record in the division (assuming they beat Washington in Week 18) gives them the tiebreaker. The Eagles would hold a 3-3 record (assuming they lose to New York in Week 18) at that point. Okay, take a breath, you made it through the playoff-clinching scenarios in one piece. Here is the entire slate of possibilities:

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17: pic.twitter.com/xiz9T1NUBF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022

Doug Pederson Catching Heat for Resting Starters

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was getting some puzzling looks when he announced his starters would play on Sunday. Why? Because his team has nothing to gain this week by beating the Houston Texans. The Jaguars must defeat the Titans in Week 18 to punch their ticket to the postseason party, which would mark the franchise’s first AFC South crown since 2017. Pederson doesn’t care.

“There’s never a meaningless game,” Pederson told reporters, via NFL.com. “Never, ever, ever, ever. You play to win every game. The only way I rest players is if they’re hurt and can’t go. It’s an AFC South opponent, and they beat us in Week 5.”

"Yes, I was coaching to win." Doug Pederson explains why he took Jalen Hurts out of the game vs. Washington: pic.twitter.com/chB3dxTRE3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2021

Eagles fans were laughing extra hard at Pederson’s comments because he chose to bench his starters during a meaningless game on January 3, 2021. Philadelphia had no shot at the playoffs as they battled a Washington team trying to hold off New York for the NFC East title. The Giants needed the Eagles to win that game.

Pederson — coaching the Eagles at the time, in what would be his final year as head coach — started pulling his starters, including Jalen Hurts, early in the fourth quarter of a 17-14 game. Washington went on to beat Philadelphia 20-14, which elicited uncontrollable vitriol from Giants players, coaches, and fans.

Eagles Wearing Green Uniforms vs. Saints

The Eagles continue to prepare for the New Orleans Saints. Win that game and nothing else matters. The team announced they will be donning their midnight green jerseys and white pants for Sunday’s contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

In terms of injuries, Jalen Hurts still hasn’t been ruled out as he battles back from a right shoulder sprain. Starting right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) are out. Ditto for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney).