Cowboys Rookie Reveals ‘Difference’ Between Carson Wentz & Jalen Hurts

Carson Wentz was still the starting quarterback the last time Trevon Diggs matched wits with the Philadelphia Eagles some eight weeks ago. The rookie cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys picked him off twice in that game.

But a lot has changed since the Eagles’ 23-9 win on Nov. 1. Remember, it was reportedly the beginning of owner Jeffrey Lurie’s “frustration” with the offense and head coach Doug Pederson. Now the team has turned the keys over to second-round pick Jalen Hurts who was college teammates with Diggs at Alabama from 2016-18.

Diggs talked about facing Hurts earlier this week, calling the quarterback his “good friend” and drooling over the prospect of intercepting the new starter in Philly. He even admitted that Hurts provides a bigger challenge than Wentz due to his ability to extend plays with his feet.

“I know a lot about Jalen,” Diggs said, via Alabama.com. “That’s one of my good friends. Me being with him, we came in together, we hung out all the time. The difference (from Wentz) is he can use his feet to extend plays. He’s fast. He’s a hard worker. He’s a good player. A great leader.”

Eagles Talk About Facing Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game as he recovers from a nagging calf injury. If he can’t go, the Cowboys would hand the starting running back job over to Tony Pollard for a second straight week.

The second-year man racked up 69 rushing yards on 12 carries in Week 15 while making six catches for 63 yards. He tallied two total touchdowns on the day and drew rave reviews, including Dallas owner Jerry Jones calling Pollard and Elliott “quite a tandem.”

On Thursday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson offered his opinion on the new-look Cowboys offense and what Pollard brings to the table. The screen game has been one main noticeable area of improvement.

“I think one of the things you’re seeing with the offense, you’re seeing a little bit more of the RPO variety run game. Not as much of the downhill, power football game, run game that the Cowboys have used in the past,” Pederson told reporters. “It’s a little more mid zone, RPO, the advantage throws. Things like that where they’re using Pollard. Plus, they’re using him obviously in the passing game a little bit more.”

Cowboys Officially Rule Three Players Out

Meanwhile, the Cowboys officially ruled three players out for Sunday: linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Xavier Woods and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. Dallas is already down three key starters in left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La’el Collins.

Elliott — as stated above — is questionable but there is optimism that he’ll play. And tight end Blake Bell (illness) is in the same boat. The Cowboys also ruled defensive back Rashard Robinson out with a knee injury.

