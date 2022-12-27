Fan-Favorite Playoff Hero Makes Strong Plea to Join Eagles

Everything will be on the table regarding position switches and depth chart adjustments due to a rash of recent injuries, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Key starters need to be replaced, including a huge void at the nickel cornerback spot after Avonte Maddox suffered a “significant” toe injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a plug-and-play option on the roster in Josiah Scott. He’s healthy and saw 42 defensive snaps last week against Dallas. Sirianni also mentioned the possibility of throwing C.J. Gardner-Johnson back there if he gets cleared from a lacerated kidney. Those decisions are in a state of flux.

Any GMs or teams that are banged up and could use some help on defense I’m here, available, & 100% healthy!!! 👀 — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, there is an intriguing player floating around the waiver wire looking to return to a contender. Former fan-favorite cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc took to Twitter and sent a message to general managers: “I’m here, available, & 100% healthy!!!” Then, LeBlanc made a direct plea to Eagles fans: “One thing the fans know is that strap a dawg fr.”

I love for the Big moments I’m comfortable in uncomfortable situations — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) December 27, 2022

The 28-year-old cornerback was a difference-maker for the Eagles during their 2018 playoff run. He intercepted Drew Brees in the divisional round, then made a crucial third-down stop on Alvin Kamara. He started 6 games over parts of 3 seasons in a midnight green uniform, mostly as the team’s nickel cornerback.

It’s a different defense under Jonathan Gannon nowadays, but LeBlanc could be a valuable contributor on a team suddenly in dire need of extra bodies in the secondary. Plus, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has always been a fan of the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder known affectionately as Strap.

“Cre’Von is a guy that (has) played in big games for us,” Roseman said in 2020. “He’s another guy, super competitive, somebody that has really risen to the occasion.”

Sirianni Addresses Gardner-Johnson’s Eligibility

Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return from injured reserve this week if the Eagles wanted to open the 21-day practice window. It sounds like it might be a little touch-and-go as he recovers from a lacerated kidney. No one wants to mess around with an injury of that magnitude.

“Just because he’s eligible to return doesn’t mean he will, even though I know he’ll want to,” Sirianni said of Gardner-Johnson. “Again, all the guys will want to, so we’ll see. That will be something that we’re just waiting for some results back when he does get those tests … It will always be about where he is, because that’s something you don’t mess around with. So, when he’s healthy, he’ll go. We’ll find out more as he gets some of these tests done.”

Coach Sirianni gives an update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WXhOdyF1hE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2022

Saints Own Malcolm Jenkins’ Contract Rights

Malcolm Jenkins was another name getting mentioned for a Philly reunion in recent weeks. He even went on record saying he was still in football shape and ready to help a Super Bowl contender down the stretch.

“I can still play,” Jenkins told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m still in shape, I’m still working out. You know, it’s not far-fetched. I’m still in it. I do enjoy my seat of watching as a fan, but I could definitely come in for a stretch.”

One problem, Jenkins isn’t technically a free agent since the New Orleans Saints own his contract rights. The two-time champion explained why he wouldn’t be making an NFL comeback – to the Eagles or anyone else – anytime soon.