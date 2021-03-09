Cowboys Outsmart Eagles in Franchise QB Salary Cap Structure

When the Dallas Cowboys announced details of Dak Prescott’s new contact on Monday, many Philadelphia Eagles fans were dancing in the streets. The record-setting $160 million deal keeps Prescott in the NFC East for at least four years.

That’s a bit of good fortune considering the quarterback’s rehab back from season-ending ankle surgery, plus an overwhelming consensus from Eagles fans that Prescott is undeniably overrated. The financials are insane: maximum value of $164 million, including $126 million in guaranteed money, per NFL.com.

His deal averages $42 million a year over the first three seasons with $75 million in the first season and a $66 million signing bonus. Prescott also managed to negotiate a no-trade clause and no franchise tag provision, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Full terms on the Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $160M, up to $164M. He gets a no-trade clause and no tag provision. The guarantee is $126M. Massive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

There’s one other minor detail that stands out in Prescott’s contract numbers and that’s the salary-cap hit. His cap hit in 2021 will be only $22.2 million (via Spotrac) compared to the $33.8 million the Eagles are still paying to Carson Wentz. It’s insane to think that a player not even on the Philly roster is taking more money from his old team than the Cowboys’ current starter. Ridiculous.

The Dallas Cowboys are paying less for Dak Prescott to quarterback their team in 2021 than the Philadlephia Eagles are paying for Carson Wentz to quarterback somebody else. https://t.co/gy6Ow6pkBo — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 9, 2021

“I am a lifelong Cowboy fan, and I raised the kid a Cowboy fan,” Dak’s father Nat Prescott told the Dallas Morning News. “At 5 years old, he told me he will be a quarterback for the Cowboys. I don’t think God gives you those types of gifts to make them incomplete.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jason Peters Throws Confidence Behind Wentz

Former Eagles All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters has been making the media rounds in support of Carson Wentz. The 39-year-old called the new Indianapolis Colts quarterback a “great player” last week and offered that Philly was a “hard city” to play for.

On Monday, Peters went a step further saying he believes Wentz can return to his 2017 MVP form under Colts head coach Frank Reich.

“One thing I do know about Frank, he’s gonna put Carson in the best position,” Peters told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “So I think Frank’s going to bring the best out of Carson, because I’ve seen it when we were on the Super Bowl run. They were great tougher and that’s a good fit for Carson, I think. He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber of play.”

"He's [Carson] going to get back to his MVP caliber of play." Free Agent OT Jason Peters on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich in Indianapolis and discussed Jalen Hurts rookie season in Philadelphia. 👇AUDIO👇 | #Colts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eA6EwbyQ1g — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 8, 2021

Wentz made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in 2017 after throwing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns (seven interceptions) in 13 games. He was a leading candidate for MVP honors until a torn ACL sidelined him for the year.

ESPN Draft Guru Doubles Down on WR

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has been beating the drum for weeks about the Eagles taking a wide receiver in the first round.

He had those worn-out drum sticks back in his hand on Monday when he reiterated that there’s no way Philly should pass on either DeVonta Smith or Ja’Marr Chase. For the record, he pegged Chase to the Eagles in his latest mock draft with the sixth overall pick.

“That’ll take about a second to get that card up because one of those two is going to be there, more than likely,” Kiper said of Smith or Chase at pick number six. “Whichever one is there, I’d be happy to get.”

READ ALSO: