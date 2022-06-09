Eagles Teammates Moving Forward After Necessary ‘Split’

Splitting up is never easy, especially after nearly five years of co-habitation. For Philadelphia Eagles teammates Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert, the day has finally come for the two players to go their separate ways.

Maddox and Goedert will still share the same locker room, of course. They just won’t be living together. Which means they will be taking separate cars to work and eating meals alone. And they’ll have to coordinate to meet up if they plan to continue their legendary Nerf gun battles. Luckily, Maddox and Goedert won’t be living too far apart from each other.

“Me and Avonte split up … it’s going to be a little bit of a change,” Goedert told reporters with a smile. “The toughest part is probably going to be we’re each going to have to drive to work. Not one of us is going to be able to sleep on the way. But we got places that are pretty close together so hopefully we still see each other from time to time.”

Dallas Goedert sees areas he can improve on: "I think I can get better every day. I think there's a lot I can improve on and keep getting better, which is a really exciting thing. I was able to learn, work on some things in OTAs." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 9, 2022

Maddox joked about setting “Dallas free” prior to signing his contract extension last November. Goedert inked one, too. They don’t need to remain roommates to remain friends.

“We’re starting to get older now, time to settle down with loved ones, things like that,” Maddox said, “so I’ll let Dallas free, finally.”

FUN FACT: Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert live together in a four bedroom home is South Philly. It has two big staircases and a few conjoining rooms. The two bought nerf guns, set up boundaries and played real life ‘Fortnite’ 🤣🤣🤣 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oBxtgEs3HS — 🇬🇧 Philadelphia Eagles UK (@UKEagles_) September 15, 2019

More ‘Zip’ on Jalen Hurts’ Throws, Less Hitches

Jalen Hurts’ development as a pocket passer has been the major storyline of the Eagles’ offseason. He went out to California to work on his footwork with trained professionals.

Jalen Hurts is working with Tom House of 3DQB out in California. Notable names they’ve trained include Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson & Matt Stafford among others. — Pierre Baptiste Jr. (@PierreB3_) April 9, 2022

Dallas Goedert tagged along on that trip and saw a fearless quarterback determined to be great.

“I was out there in California with him working,” Goedert said, “and the detail he had with the coaches, looking at film, looking at his throwing mechanics, things like that … he really, really wants to be great and he shows that each and every day.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni has talked about Hurts’ commitment to fundamentals, specifically when it comes to setting his feet and getting the ball out quicker. Goedert can already see a huge difference during their throwing sessions this summer.

“Just him going through his reads, his progressions, I feel like the ball has a little more zip on it,” Goedert said. “He’s getting it out a little quicker. You see kind of a 1-2-3 throw. He doesn’t have as many hitches. He’s seeing the game faster which is really promising.”

Super Bowl or Bust for 2022 Eagles?

Players tend to shy away from saying the words “Super Bowl” out loud in early June. It’s not necessarily a superstitious thing, it’s more out of respect for the process. The first part of that involves winning the NFC East. That’s the top priority for the Eagles heading into the 2022 campaign.

“I think that’s the goal every year,” Goedert said. “The goal is to win the division, get into the playoffs and then ultimately win the Super Bowl. Ever since I’ve been here that’s been the goals, and you know we’ve been very close to hitting them every year, and I don’t see it changing this year.”