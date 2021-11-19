Insane Contract Details Revealed for Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert will remain in midnight greeb through the 2025 season after inking a four-year contract extension. That’s the good news for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The bad news? Goedert inked an insanely lucrative deal worth an estimated $59 million, or roughly $14.75 million per year. He instantly becomes the second-highest-paid player at his position behind George Kittle. The contract includes $35.7 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Yes, Goedert will earn more than Travis Kelce and more than the combined salaries of Tyler Higbee and Darren Waller. That’s a pretty ridiculous number for a fourth-year player still proving himself. And trying to step out of Zach Ertz’s large shadow.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Goedert’s extension was four years at $57 million which would knock him under Kelce for third-highest-paid tight end. Either way, Goedert got paid.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has 29 receptions for 429 yards and two touchdowns in nine games this season. Coming off an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, Goedert has 166 catches for 1,894 yards and 14 scores for his career. He had been angling for a strike-it-rich deal dating back to spring minicamps.

“We got a lot of great tight ends in the league, I think I’m up there at the top,” Goedert said on June 2. “But, for me, the biggest thing is to get back in the playoffs. My first two years I was able to make the playoffs. Last year it wasn’t a fun year.”

Goedert also discussed the rising inflation in regard to the tight end position around the NFL at the time. He specifically called out Kittle and Kelce, as well as Patriots newbies Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

“Obviously everybody out here wants to get as much money as they can,” Goedert said. “Like I said last time, George Kittle helped it out. Travis Kelce helped it out. The two signings from the Patriots helped it out and that’s just kind of what we have to do as tight ends, know our value and hold the organizations to as much as we can get and continue to raise that bar.”

Third Player Signed From 2018 Draft Class

Goedert becomes the third player to sign an extension from the Eagles 2018 draft class. He joins left tackle Jordan Mailata and defensive end Josh Sweat. Philadelphia has committed to rewarding the young players on the roster and rebuilding from within.

Next up? Keep an eye on cornerback Avonte Maddox and running back Miles Sanders. Maddox is enjoying a breakout campaign in 2021, the final year of his 2018 rookie deal. He’s an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have an extra year to decide what to do about Sanders. He’s not set to be a free agent until 2023 but negotiations should probably begin if the organization considers him a part of their long-term plan.

Embracing ‘Unique Position’

Goedert has proven to be more than a one-trick pony like some of his peers. The new breed of tight ends either don’t enjoy blocking or never learned proper technique. Many of them are glorified wide receivers playing tight end.

Not the South Dakota native. He relishes getting down in the trenches and contributing in every aspect.

“Tight end is a unique position,” Goedert said, via the team’s website. “We have to be half a step into the world of an offensive lineman and half a step into a wide receiver. It’s the best of both worlds.

“We can impact the running game with our blocking and we can impact the passing game by catching the football and scoring touchdowns, and we all love scoring touchdowns.”