Eagles Starter Fuels Heated NFC East Rivalry: ‘F the Cowboys’

The NFC East is thought to be a two-team race this season between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Flip a coin. The division could go either way, with some in-the-know suddenly giving the edge to Philly.

That will play itself out over the course of the 17-week schedule. Meanwhile, the war of words in one of the NFL’s most heated rivalries is already off to a spicy start. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert threw the opening salvo the other day when he aired out his true feelings: “F the Cowboys. F all the rest of the [NFC] East. But, you know, Go Birds!”

Goedert’s comments were part of a larger response in regard to his childhood allegiances. His dad was a diehard Cowboys fan and named his son after his favorite football team. The trick didn’t work; Dallas started cheering for a different historic franchise at the age of 7.

“My dad was a big Cowboys fan,” Goedert told NBC Sports’ John Clark. “I was smart enough – shoot, it must have been at the age of 7 – I said forget Dallas, the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not a fan of them. I went to the Packers so I started making my way over here [to the Eagles]. Now I’m glad to be an Eagle. Eagles fan.”

Goedert Gives Insight on ‘Chippy’ New Teammate

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s reputation as a premier trash talker is bordering on mythical. He loves “getting chippy” with opposing receivers and tight ends, especially during heated moments in the game. Goedert has been the victim of Gardner-Johnson’s verbal abuse over the years. And let’s just say it wasn’t a one-sided conversation.

“He’s a chippy dude,” Goedert told reporters. “I think I’ve had a few conversations with him on the field.”

90 seconds of CJ Gardner-Johnson making plays no matter where you put him. pic.twitter.com/SClFXKt2wD — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) September 2, 2022

Got it. So, what kind of words were exchanged?

“Oh, shoot, nothing really for the media,” Goedert said. “I just tell him he can’t guard me. He’s like you can’t do anything against me. It’s just fun going back and forth against anybody that’s going to talk.”

Gardner-Johnson’s trash talking has nothing on Brandon Graham, though. He never shuts up, according to Goedert.

“I go against BG every day in practice, and he never shuts up,” Goedert said. “I don’t think anybody can top him.”

Great Group of Receivers, TE1 Locked In

Goedert is entering his first year as the undisputed first option at tight end. Gone are the days of a timeshare with Zach Ertz. He’s been pushing himself as well as the younger guys in the room.

“It’s exciting this year being the tight end one, going to work every day, trying to elevate the guys below you,” Goedert said. “It’s been fun. Looking forward, we got a good room, I’m excited to watch them keep growing and keep growing myself.”

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert says his personal goals for the year consists of doing whatever this team needs from him to win. He went on to say he will do anything to put the offense in the best positions possible. — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) August 31, 2022

On paper, the Eagles have offensive playmakers all over the formation. Their top three receivers – A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins – have the potential to be one of the best groups in football.

“I think we got a really good group,” Goedert said. “Smitty coming in last year and kind of took the room by storm, took it over as a leadership. And then bringing A.J. in, Quez, we got people that are just continuing to grow and get better each and every day.”