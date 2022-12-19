Eagles Deliver Cryptic Update on Injured Offensive Starter

Lost in the shuffle of a too-close-for-comfort 25-20 victory was an injury update on Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni snuck in the latest news about his starting tight end at the tail end of his post-game press conference.

Goedert had been inching toward a return against Chicago, especially after a solid week of practices. Then, the team decided to hold their starting tight end out at the last minute and let him further rehab his injured shoulder. According to Sirianni, Goedert’s status remains up in the air heading into Dallas Week.

“He’s getting there and we’ll see obviously,” Sirianni told reporters. “But he had a good week of practice doing the things he did and we felt like he wasn’t quite ready yet. When he’s ready, he’ll go.”

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined: 24 targets, 14 receptions, 307 yards (21.9 avg) Kenneth Gainwell, Jack Stoll, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Grant Calcaterra, and Miles Sanders combined: 13 targets, 8 receptions, 8 yards (1.0 avg)#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 18, 2022

His replacements — Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra — were basically invisible on Sunday but chalk that up to Sirianni riding the hot hands as receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were on fire. They tallied 307 yards on 14 catches as a group. Stoll was the lone tight end to record a reception versus the Bears: 1 catch for 6 yards.

Brown was the high man (9 catches for 181 yards) as he once again looked unstoppable no matter where he lined up. Jalen Hurts hit him over the middle, down the sideline, in the flat — wherever and whenever the Eagles needed a first down or big play, the 6-foot-1, 226-pounder found a way to get open. After the game, Brown was mad at himself for not getting more yards.

“I’ve still got a lot of stuff I need to clean up,” Brown said. “I feel like I could have had an even bigger day today.”

How much bigger? “Pushing 300 [yards], yeah,” Brown said.

Most receiving yards in first season with #Eagles 1. A.J. Brown — 1,201 (2022)

2. Terrell Owens — 1,200 (2004)

3. Irving Fryar — 1,195 (1996)

4. Harold Jackson — 1,116 (1969)

5. Kevin Curtis — 1,110 (2007)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wxn1BiraCB — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 18, 2022

Nick Sirianni Explains Jalen Hurts’ Early Struggles

Jalen Hurts was shaky at the start of Sunday’s game and threw two early interceptions on a frigid day in Chicago. The first one came on the Eagles’ fourth offensive play from scrimmage. He sailed a duck off his back foot while rolling out on a pass intended for A.J. Brown. He probably should have taken the sack or thrown it away.

“It was cold out there and it was windy of and on,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He struggled a little bit, that early throw, that got him a pick, he doesn’t have a lot of interceptions so I would say that play was a struggle for him, and he would like to have that one back.”

Jalen Hurts off to a terrible start against the Bears. First two interception game of the season and they have come on Philly's first four drives. pic.twitter.com/30SvTIzqdR. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 18, 2022

Hurts also took a few too many scary hits, including a jarring pop that came dangerously close to the head and neck area. Hurts picked up 3 yards on the play, then ducked down to avoid contact. He popped right back up and headed back to the huddle, much to the chagrin of left tackle Jordan Mailata. Hurts took a slew of hits in stride, preferring to relax on the plane ride home.

“I feel good, listening to my Anita Baker,” Hurts said after the game. “I’m going to get me some sweets on the plane ride home, watch the tape, learn from it, and move forward.”

#Eagles LT Jordan Mailata on QB Jalen Hurts taking hits and popping up, except for the one it took a little longer on: “The one that scared me he just laid there. I ran over and said, ‘Stay down.’ And he said, ‘Pick me the fuck up.’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir.’” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 18, 2022

Eagles Rolling into the Postseason

The Eagles hold a 13-1 record heading into their Week 16 matchup against Dallas. The mark tied a single-season franchise mark, matching 13-win seasons in 2004 and 2017. Both of those teams went on to appear in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Sirianni became the first NFL head coach since the 1970 merger to start 13-1 or better in his first or second year at the helm, joining Jim Caldwell (2009 Colts) and George Seifert (1990 49ers).

The Eagles can clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed on Saturday either by beating the Cowboys or by virtue of a Vikings loss. They can also secure the NFC East division crown if they defeat Dallas. The postseason can’t come soon enough.