Dallas Goedert’s Girlfriend Aria Meyer Is South Dakota State University Grad

Dallas Goedert is in a relationship with Aria Meyer, a nurse and fellow South Dakota native. The Philadelphia Eagles tight end and Meyer attended the same high school, Britton-Hecla, and South Dakota State University, although they’ve kept their relationship fairly private.

Here’s what you need to know about Aria Meyer, Dallas Goedert’s girlfriend:

Aria Meyer Was a Multi-Sport Athlete in High School & Studied Nursing at South Dakota State University

Meyer, like Goedert, attended Britton-Hecla, a school in Britton, northeast South Dakota. Goedert played football, soccer and basketball in high school and Meyer was also a high school athlete. She played basketball and volleyball and competed in track and field meets, according to the Watertown Public Opinion, which showed that Meyer had competed in hurdles.

Meyer is also listed on MaxPreps on the basketball and volleyball rosters for Britton-Hecla. The website shows that she graduated in 2013, the same year as Goedert.

Meyer comes from an athletic family as her younger brother Kyler Meyer was featured by Aberdeen News in 2019 when he was a star point guard in his senior year for Britton-Hecla. The publication pointed out that Kyler Meyer was preceded in the sport by his sisters while his father, Bill Meyer, was head coach.

Meyer was the recipient of a scholarship from the South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation, Farm Forum reported, stating, “Aria Meyer is the daughter of Bill and Jodi Meyer and graduated from Britton-Hecla High School this year. She will attend South Dakota State.” The scholarship recipients are picked from a pool of applicants based on “a combination of academic record, activities and awards, financial need, and an essay relating to how they will, ‘Insure a Brighter Tomorrow,’ in South Dakota,” the publication reported.

After high school, Meyer attended South Dakota State University, the same college as Goedert. A LinkedIn profile states that she attended the school from 2013 to 2017 and graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing with a minor in music. While in college, she was a member of the women’s choir and the SDSU A cappella group.

A second LinkedIn profile which also appears to be for Meyer states that she now works as a travel nurse, having completed several travel nursing contracts. From July 2018 to July 2019, she worked at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, as a registered nurse on the surgical floor, she wrote.

Her experience also includes nearly two years working on six contracts for Medical Solutions as a nurse, her LinkedIn shows. From August 2021 to February 2022, Meyer wrote on her profile that she “completed two Medical/Surgical and Covid travel nursing contracts” for Trinity Health FirstChoice.

Aria Meyer First Posted a Photo of Dallas Goedert in October 2020 & Said They’d Known Each Other Since Primary School

Meyer and Goedert have kept their relationship details pretty private and while they’ve known each other since primary school, it’s not clear when they began dating. Meyer first posted a picture with the tight end in October 2020, writing in the caption, “I finally forgave him for hitting me in the face with a football in 3rd grade 😌.”

She’s since posted several photos showing herself supporting her boyfriend, including one of the pair kissing on the field on January 10, 2023.

As for Goedert, he hasn’t posted many photos of the couple on his Instagram, preferring to keep his relationship private. He shared a series of photos in June 2021 of his family playing softball and included a picture in which he had his arm around his girlfriend. He also posted on February 23 some photos of his season and included one of himself on the field with Meyer.