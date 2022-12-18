Eagles Make Final Decision on Dallas Goedert, Practice Squad Elevations

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be getting Dallas Goedert back for Week 15. He wasn’t activated in time for kickoff against the Chicago Bears despite a week of encouraging practices. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 16 for a divisional showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Goedert had been working his way back from a shoulder injury. The team opened the 21-day practice window on their starting tight end earlier this week. Instead, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to share snaps at the position. Both players have filled in admirably over the last four weeks.

“He’s a great tight end, one of the best tight ends in the NFL,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. “But you have to adapt when you’ve got to adapt. The thing that you learn is just that you have a lot of capable guys. It reconfirms to you that you have a lot of capable guys on this offense.”

Eagles did not activate TE Dallas Goedert today, so he is not eligible to play Sunday at Chicago. Goedert still is on track to return from his shoulder injury, it’s just not expected to be until next Saturday at Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Eagles elevated two guys from their practice squad on Saturday: punter Brett Kern and linebacker Christian Elliss. They are both locked and loaded to play against Chicago.

New Eagles punter Brett Kern takes the practice field for the first time. P Arryn Siposs was placed on IR, missing a minimum of 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/vtLF7zxfOP — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) December 15, 2022

Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler, will take over the kicking duties for injured punter Arryn Siposs who is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury. Elliss has seen action in two games this season while making 11 total tackles on 29 defensive snaps.

Eagles-Bears Final Injury Report

The Eagles officially ruled safety Reed Blankenship out with a knee injury. That means third-year man K’Von Wallace will likely start alongside Marcus Epps, with Josiah Scott possibly jumping over from cornerback if needed. The team elected to not elevate Andre Chachere or Anthony Harris from the practice squad.

Everyone else is healthy for Philadelphia, including right tackle Lane Johnson (abdomen), left guard Landon Dickerson (back), linebacker Shaun Bradley (hamstring), linebacker Kyron Johnson (shoulder), and receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder).

Justin Fields & David Montgomery are both good to go for #PHIvsCHI while Chase Claypool & Trevon Wesco have been ruled out.https://t.co/qNwLQYPSOo — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 16, 2022

The Bears listed receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) out for Sunday. Backup right tackle Gary Borom (knee) is doubtful, while receiver N’Keal Harry (back) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) remain questionable for kickoff. Chicago was already down four starters: RB Khalil Herbert, WR Darnell Mooney, S Eddie Jackson, and C Lucas Patrick.

Anthony Harris Getting ‘Up to Speed’

Philadelphia inked Harris to the practice squad on December 13 which only gave him five days to get up to speed in the defense. It was assumed he’d be ready to go due to his familiarity with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s system, but the Eagles decided to take a more cautious approach.

“He knows our system,” Gannon said. “His football character is through the roof. We’ll get him up to speed, see where he’s at and get him going.”

Harris was released by the Eagles coming out of training camp, then signed to the practice squad. Ultimately, the two sides parted ways and the 31-year-old safety went to the Denver Broncos. He didn’t find a starting role there and now he’s back. The Eagles never closed the door on a reunion, according to Sirianni.

“Well, I just think that goes back to the relationships that you form. Listen, when you have to make a cut, it’s not harder on anybody more than the player that’s getting cut,” Sirianni said. “It’s always hard on me. I always feel like, hey, we’ve built these relationships, and this is a hard part of the job, but it’s not harder for me than it was Anthony.

“I guess, in that conversation, it’s never going to be a comfortable conversation, it’s never going to be a conversation that neither guys want to remember. So, it’s the time that leads up to that, that’s what matters, right, or the time after that, that connection. That’s what you want to build.”